When the Steelers travel to play the Bengals on Sunday night, it marks the biggest game of the season so far for Pittsburgh.

Both the Steelers and Bengals are 6-2 entering the game, with Pittsburgh ahead in the standings thanks to a win over Cincinnati earlier this season. As a result, the winner of this game will take the spot atop the AFC North standings, which would mean owning one of the top four seeds in AFC playoff positioning.

Even with that in play, the game means much more than just a temporary first-place spot. Whoever wins this game will increase their odds to make the playoffs and win the AFC North by a significant margin while also delivering a blow to the loser's chances at winning the division and earning a postseason spot.

Here's a breakdown of how much this game means for the Steelers.

Steelers vs. Bengals playoff odds

The Steelers' game this weekend against the Bengals on Sunday night is Pittsburgh's biggest game of the season, as proven by the team's playoff odds. A win would give the Steelers an inside track towards winning the division, while a loss would drop them to a wild-card spot.

Current playoff probability: 79%

Playoff probability with win: 89% (+10%)

Playoff probability with loss: 72% (-7%)

A win by the Steelers would improve their chances of making the playoffs by 10 percent, according to NFL.com, while a loss would drop their chances by 7 percent. That largely accounts for the AFC North title, as Pittsburgh would take a commanding lead in the division with a victory.

The Bengals have a 92 percent chance of making the playoffs entering the week, which is mainly because of Cincinnati's easy schedule down the stretch. However, a loss would drop the Bengals' odds below the Steelers' odds and force Cincinnati to think about earning a Wild Card slot.

Therefore, it's fair to say that the AFC North is on the line this weekend, as the winner would take full control of the division moving forward. A Steelers win would not only give Pittsburgh a one-game lead, but also secure the Steelers the tiebreaker over the Bengals, while a loss would give the Bengals a one-game lead with an easier schedule remaining.

While the Browns and Ravens are still alive in the division race, it seems as though the AFC North winner will be either the Steelers or the Bengals. So, it is crucial for Pittsburgh to treat this game like a playoff game and come away 2-0 against the Bengals this season.

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