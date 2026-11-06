Sidney Crosby Addresses Penguins' Struggles After Loss to Bruins: 'Not Consistent Enough'

The Penguins' losing streak reached four games on Thursday night with a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Bruins, leaving Pittsburgh with a lot of questions and no easy answers.

After beating the Panthers and Predators in late October, the Penguins have dropped matchups against the Mammoth, Canadiens, Golden Knights and Bruins. Pittsburgh has now allowed five or more goals in eight of its 16 games this season with poor puck control and defensive gaps leading to scoring chances for its opponents.

After the loss to the Bruins, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had a simple message: "We just gotta be better."

"We're not consistent enough through games," Crosby said. "We're making mistakes that are big ones, big chances that we're giving up."

Crosby, who finished without a point for the second straight game, told reporters that the Pens may need to "simplify" their approach moving forward.

"Whether it's little things, habits, winning wall battles, you're not gonna fix everything overnight," Crosby said. "I think when it comes to the details of the game, they just haven't been there consistently. We're playing catch-up because of it. We can keep talking all we want. It's up to us to correct it."

Pittsburgh certainly had to play catch-up on Thursday, as it faced a 3-1 deficit at the end of the first period. During the first intermission, assistant coach Rich Clune told SportsNet Pittsburgh's Katie Florio that the Bruins made it difficult for the Penguins to operate in the neutral zone and capitalized on their mistakes.

Crosby noted that it "hasn't been one thing" pushing the Pens in the wrong direction, but they have to start with small adjustments like "winning puck battles and executing a little better when we do have the puck."

"Hopefully, everything else can kind of follow suit."

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