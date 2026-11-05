Penguins vs. Bruins Score, Highlights: Pittsburgh Fails to Match Boston's Firepower in 6-2 Loss

A sloppy Penguins performance gave the Bruins plenty of scoring opportunities on Thursday night, and Boston took advantage of Pittsburgh's turnovers on its way to a 6-2 win.

Penguins forward Justin Brazeau scored the first goal of the game, but the Bruins responded with three straight goals in the first period. Nick Robertson then cut the deficit to one in the second period, but Boston put three more on the scoreboard over the last two periods and cruised to the finish line.

The Pens will now head to the West Coast for road matchups against the Kings, Ducks and Sharks.

Check out the best highlights from Thursday's game between the Penguins and Bruins right here.

Penguins vs. Bruins score

1 2 3 F Penguins 1 1 0 2 Bruins 3 2 1 6

Penguins vs. Bruins live updates, highlights from NHL game

(All times Eastern)

Final: Bruins 6, Penguins 2

9:25 p.m. — With only five minutes left in the period, the Bruins are controlling the puck and killing the clock.

9:15 p.m. — Ville Koivunen falls in the neutral zone, and Fraser Minten skates past him and scores.

9 p.m. — The Penguins have a lot of work to do with just 20 minutes left on the clock. Let's see if they can generate some scoring chances early in the third period.

End of second period: Bruins 5, Penguins 2

8:35 p.m. — Morgan Geekie goes upstairs on the breakaway for the Bruins' fifth goal of the night.

8:30 p.m. — JJ Peterka delivers a perfect backhand pass to Pavel Zacha, and Zacha scores again.

8:20 p.m. — Nick Robertson redirects a Kaedan Korczak wrist shot for his seventh goal of the season.

8:15 p.m. — Pavel Zacha heads to the box (tripping), giving the Penguins their first power-play opportunity of the game. Pittsburgh is unable to capitalize, though, so it's still a 3-1 deficit.

8:05 p.m. — The Penguins and Bruins are back on the ice for the start of the second period.

End of first period: Bruins 3, Penguins 1

7:50 p.m. — An Erik Karlsson turnover leads to an Elias Lindholm goal. A brutal finish to the first period for the Penguins.

7:45 p.m. — Mark Kastelic redirects a Frederic Brunet shot, and Arturs Silovs has no chance. The Bruins take a 2-1 lead.

7:35 p.m. — David Pastrnak feeds Pavel Zacha in front of the net for an easy goal. A strong response from the Bruins.

7:30 p.m. — Declan Carlile takes a David Pastrnak shot right to the chin. He is heading back to the locker room.

7:25 p.m. — Hendrix Lapierre finds Justin Brazeau, who rips a shot past Michael DiPietro to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

7:20 p.m. — Kris Letang trips David Pastrnak along the boards. The Bruins bring out their power-play unit, but the Penguins kill the penalty.

7:15 p.m. — Arturs Silovs passes an early test, stopping a couple of dangerous shot attempts and covering the puck in the crease.

7:10 p.m. — The puck drops, and Elias Lindholm wins the opening faceoff against Sidney Crosby.

7 p.m. — Get ready, Penguins fans. It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh.

6:45 p.m. — Arturs Silovs will be the starting goaltender for the Penguins.

6:40 p.m. — Michael DiPietro will be in net for the Bruins.

6:30 p.m. — After missing Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights with a lower-body injury, Evgeni Malkin is available to play against the Bruins on Thursday night.

How to watch Penguins vs. Bruins tonight: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: SportsNet Pittsburgh

SportsNet Pittsburgh Live stream: SNP 360, Fubo

Penguins vs. Bruins will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh. The game will also be available to stream on SNP 360 and Fubo.

Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, so you can try the service before you buy. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 100-plus top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

Penguins vs. Bruins date, start time

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Thursday, Nov. 5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

Penguins vs. Bruins is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 5. The game will be played at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Penguins schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Penguins:

Date Opponent Time (ET) Nov. 5 vs. Bruins 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Kings 9 p.m. Nov. 8 at Ducks 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Sharks 10 p.m. Nov. 14 vs. Senators 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Bruins:

Date Opponent Time (ET) Nov. 5 at Penguins 7 p.m. Nov. 8 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Nov. 12 vs. Canadiens 7 p.m. Nov. 14 vs. Wild 7 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. Kings 7 p.m.

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