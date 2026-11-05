Pirates Year in Review 2026: Looking Back at Jared Jones' Season

While the Pirates' second half in 2026 didn't go as planned, a big positive was Jared Jones' return to form following arm surgery.

Jones missed all of 2025 due to an injured right elbow, which also meant that his 2026 began later than his teammates'. Jones spent all of Spring Training at the end of his elbow rehab, and he didn't return to the majors until two months into the season.

Upon returning, though, Jones once again found a spot in the Pirates rotation that he kept through the rest of the season. The 24-year-old's best play during the year came at the end of the season, proving that his arm surgery was fully behind him.

Here's how Jones performed for the Pirates in 2026.

Pirates Year in Review 2026:

After missing all of 2025 while recovering from right elbow surgery, Jared Jones returned to action in 2026 for an uneven season. Jones didn't make his season debut until May 29, over a year after he had the surgery, and he started slowly before picking up his play later in the year.

The Pirates kept Jones on a pitch count when he returned to action, hoping to protect his arm from further injury. While that meant shorter starts for Jones, it did allow him to stay healthy for the remainder of the season, as he was able to make all of his starts from June to September.

Jones is such a big piece of the Pirates' future, representing a chance for a dynamic top of the rotation alongside Paul Skenes. After there were questions surrounding Jones' durability following such a major injury, the most important thing the righty did this year was stay off the injured list.

As is the case with many pitchers who've come off serious injuries, Jones took some time before he settled into the season. When he did, though, Jones showed the majors why he was so highly touted when he came up in 2024.

Overall, Jones was solid for the Pirates, but much better in the later months than he was when he first returned to eh majors.

Jared Jones' Most Memorable Moment

On July 8, Jared Jones had his best start of the season, throwing six perfect innings against the Braves. However, Don Kelly took Jones out after those six innings and 77 pitches because he wasn't built up to pitch deeper into the game yet.

Still, Jones was electric throughout that game, striking out eight batters as he set down all 18 players that he faced. It was not only his standout moment this season, but perhaps the best he's pitched in his young MLB career thus far.

Later in the season, Jones did have two more starts in which he allowed just one hit over seven innings, and in those cases he was more built up to throw over 90 pitches. In his second-to-last start of the season, Jones also took a perfect game into the sixth inning before allowing his only hit of the game.

In both of those bids for perfect games, Jones showed off what makes him such a tantalizing pitching talent. In 2024, Jones also had two starts in which he allowed just one hit or less.

Jared Stats for 2026 Season

Games W-L ERA IP WHIP K BB K/9 WAR 21 5-6 3.72 101.1 1.082 123 31 10.9 2.6

Jones' 2026 season was very good, especially considering he was coming off a major injury. The 24-year-old pitched to a 3.72 ERA over 101.1 innings as he tried to re-acclimate himself to the majors, and the flow of his season matched that of someone who missed all of last year.

In the first half of the season, Jones had a 4.37 ERA in eight games, but that number improved to a 3.38 ERA in 13 games after the All-Star break. While Jones pitched significantly fewer innings than he did two years ago, despite pitching in a similar number of games, that all lines up with a pitcher who was rebuilding his stamina from injuries.

Jones was actually more effective in some ways, as he struck out more batters on a per-rate basis than he did two years ago. The right also decreased his home runs allowed rate and walk rate slightly, which all added up to producing a WAR that was one run better than his number in 2024.

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