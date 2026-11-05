Pirates Star Named Finalist for MLB's Silver Slugger Award

The Pirates had a solid offensive season in 2026, and now one of their players has a chance to cash in with a prestigious award.

Brandon Lowe is up for the Silver Slugger Award after his impressive first season in Pittsburgh, which would be notable for the team. The Pirates have not had a Silver Slugger winner since 2015, when Andrew McCutchen won the award for the fourth consecutive season.

The Pirates made the move to acquire Lowe from the Rays in the offseason, and it turned out to be Pittsburgh's best move to improve the team. The veteran injected some much-needed power and leadership to the offense, which played out throughout the season.

Here's more on Lowe's chances to win a Silver Slugger.

Brandon Lowe named Silver Slugger finalist

Major League Baseball announced its finalists for the 2026 Silver Slugger Awards, with just one Pirate on the list. That would be Brandon Lowe, the second baseman who was Pittsburgh's best offensive player over the course of the season.

Lowe is one of two finalists at the second base position, as he is competing with Brewers star Brice Turang for the award. Turang had a strong season for the World Series champions, so Lowe's chance at getting a Silver Slugger will not be easy.

In 2026, Lowe hit 35 home runs and drove in 96 RBIs, both of which led the team, while he also posted an .824 OPS. While those numbers weren't career highs, they do represent one of Lowe's better seasons as a professional.

Lowe is now a free agent after just one season with the Pirates, but his placement as a Silver Slugger finalist shows how important he was to the team.

More Pirates