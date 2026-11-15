IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah survives a scare deep into the night thanks to Heisman Trophy contender Devon Dampier.

Time and time again, Utah looked like they were going to be denied a 10th win.

But each time things looked desperate, Heisman Trophy contender Devon Dampier saved them.

The Utes survived with a 40-39 victory over Arizona deep into the night Saturday, improving to 10-0 on the season. And while Dampier wasn’t the only weapon, he made the biggest plays.

On a season when several other Heisman contenders have come and gone, Dampier has remained strong. He threw for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding 100 rushing yards and two more scores.

More importantly, he made key plays at the most opportune time for his team.

Devon Dampier Showed His Clutch Skills In Rallying Utah

Down by six with under three minutes to play, Dampier stood strong in the pocket. Given time by his offensive line, he fired away, hitting Creed Whittemore on a 75-yard touchdown.

Dampier also picked up the tough yards when his team needed them. He served as a complement to Daniel Bray, who nearly ran for 200 yards, averaging almost 11 per carry.

Five different players caught passes from Dampier, as he worked his way through the Arizona secondary for big play after big play after big play.

After an interception by the Utah defense, Dampier sealed the deal with a big run.

Dampier is an experienced senior who understands the game. He has thrown three touchdowns in multiple games and has just seven interceptions on the season.

Dampier has now thrown for over 2,000 yards each year, including a sophomore season that was incredible.

That year, Dampier threw for 2,768 and ran for 1,166, recording 31 total touchdowns.

Speaking of that clutch gene, Dampier has shown it all year. He has led the Utes to four wins by a single possession, including the recent 28-20 win over BYU.

Utah will finish things off at TCU before hosting West Virginia.