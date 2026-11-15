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The Montreal Canadiens hosted the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night, aiming to extend their points streak to 13 games.

The Avalanche had to play without two of the best skaters in the NHL, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, making it a classic trap game for the Habs. Hockey has a funny way of humbling teams, especially when the wind is at their back. Even Admiral Ackbar himself would have warned Martin St-Louis about the impending doom, if he had the chance.

Shockingly, or not, the talent-depleted Avalanche emerged with a 4-1 win, ending the Canadiens’ 12-game point streak in the process.

For the view from the other side of the rink, please make sure to visit Colorado Hockey Now.

Let’s dive into the highlights!

Dobes Dilemma

In the grand scheme of things, Jakub Dobes had a relatively solid game. Even without MacKinnon and Makar in the lineup, the Avalanche are still among the best teams in the league.

However, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that Dobes allowed two goals on the first three shots he faced. It was reminiscent of Samuel Montembeault’s early-game struggles last season, a situation that inevitably deflates any semblance of momentum.

We have to give Dobes a little slack, as he has not been used with the type of regularity most fans expected. Goaltending is a highly cerebral position, and when you’re not getting playing, it’s difficult to prepare for the unknown.

That being said, Dobes himself will likely admit that he needs stronger starts going forward.

O Captain!

For the most part, the Canadiens have been a quick-strike team in 2026-27, doing much of their offensive damage in first periods. That was certainly not the case on Saturday night, as the Avalanche did a great job clogging the neutral zone, and mitigating any speed the Habs attempted to build off the rush.

It took a beautiful play to finally put the Canadiens on the board, via a fantastic pass by Juraj Slafkovsky.

Nick Suzuki scored his eight goal of the year with a perfectly-timed spin-o-rama, as well as a backhand shot that featured elite accuracy.

As per tradition, Suzuki rose to the occasion when his team needed it most.

It Was Fun While It Lasted

Even though the Canadiens are in the midst of one of the most productive point streaks in the NHL, they were bound to eventually lose a game in regulation, especially if they displayed the same type of poor discipline that has plagued them for several seasons.

A bad decision by Noah Dobson put the Avalanche on the powerplay midway through the third period, and despite two fantastic saves by Dobes, former Hab Artturi Lehkonen capitalized on the third rebound to give the Avalanche a 3-1 lead.

For a (very) brief moment, it seemed that the Canadiens had cut the lead to 3-2, thanks to a great tip by Newfoundlander Alex Newhook, however, it was deemed to be a high stick.

I’m sure the NHL made the call based on some sort of definitive footage, but the frustrating aspect of the situation is that they do not offer this angle to fans, who are left guessing about the source material that led to the decision.

Don’t get me wrong, it did look a little high, but if the NHL has an angle that clarifies the call, why not share it with the fans who spend their hard-earned money to support the league?

The Montreal Canadiens are back in action on Monday, facing the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET.

All Montreal Canadiens statistics are 5v5 unless otherwise noted, via Natural Stat Trick.