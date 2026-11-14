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LaMelo Ball gave the Dallas Mavericks plenty to worry about Thursday. He made six 3-pointers, handed out nine assists and helped turn a competitive game into a 133–94 Timberwolves victory.

His trips to the bench offered Dallas little relief.

Bones Hyland finished with a game-high 24 points and eight assists, giving Minnesota another guard who could push the ball, attack the paint and punish defenders who allowed him space. Together, they produced 46 points and 17 assists in a performance that demonstrated how the Wolves can sustain their offense through substitutions.

For Chris Finch, both point guards are playing in ways that suit what Minnesota wants to accomplish.

Nov 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

“Both of them fit the system,” Finch said after Thursday’s win. “Particularly when Bones is playing the way he is, like getting downhill, creating for people as well as for himself.”

That combination gives Minnesota continuity. Ball can create a shot for himself or force the defense to react before finding a teammate. When Hyland enters, the Wolves can keep asking their opponents to solve those same problems.

“Both of them play fast,” Finch continued. “Both of them are looking to throw the ball down the floor.”

Finch even suggested the tempo currently increases when Hyland checks in. For teammates running alongside either guard, there is a consistent incentive to get moving: an early opening can become a scoring opportunity before the defense gets organized. Hyland understands that responsibility.

Asked about the similarities between his game and Ball’s, he described how the starting point guard’s scoring, penetration and passing open the floor for everyone around him. His own assignment is to keep that activity going.

“When I come in, just keeping the same thing going,” Hyland explained. “Pace, more pace, getting downhill, making threes, making shots, finding others.”

Dallas experienced the effect early. Minnesota trailed 18–16 when Hyland entered in the first quarter. He scored eight points over the remainder of the period, helping the Wolves establish momentum before they eventually pulled away.

Oct 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) celebrates making a shot against the LA Clippers in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

His playmaking made the performance more difficult to defend. A guard who gets into the paint can draw help, find a cutter or move the ball toward an open shooter. Hyland’s eight assists showed how often his aggression became an opportunity for someone else.

The connection between Minnesota’s guards also extends beyond the possessions each handles.

Hyland said they regularly discuss what the offense needs, particularly at halftime. Those conversations can involve reducing turnovers, identifying passing options or finding opportunities to drive behind the rolling big man.

“I think that’s when we really come in and talk about what we need to do,” he said.

Those exchanges give the guards a chance to share information rather than each working through a defense independently. A read discovered during one stretch can become useful when the next player takes over. There is another important contributor to that continuity: the teammates creating space for them.

Hyland credited the screens he received against Dallas for helping him reach his preferred spots. Whether the opening led downhill, into a pull-up or toward a transition opportunity, he felt the offense was supplying chances to use his strengths.

Nov 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard LaMelo Ball (1) enjoy a moment after a break from action with the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Ball recognized the value of Hyland’s contribution, too. After the game, he praised his teammate’s work on both ends and described how difficult Hyland becomes to contain once he finds his rhythm.

With Anthony Edwards recovering from knee surgery, that production carries added importance. Minnesota has needed several players to assume greater offensive responsibility, including Ayo Dosunmu alongside Ball in the starting lineup. Hyland gives Finch another source of creation, allowing the Wolves to keep attacking as their combinations change.

Thursday’s shooting will be difficult to reproduce every night. The habits behind the opportunities — advancing the ball, getting downhill and finding teammates — give Minnesota something it can keep pursuing.

Ball has become increasingly comfortable directing that approach. Hyland is making sure it remains available when Finch calls for his substitute.