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With the Boston Red Sox in need of an upgrade at shortstop, a notable MLB insider believes the team will definitely check in to see what an Elly De La Cruz trade would cost.

The Red Sox had a roller coaster ride of a season in 2026. After an ugly start in April, the front office made the bold decision to fire manager Alex Cora. Many viewed the move as an overreaction and unfair. However, it ended up being the right one.

While it took some time, new manager Chad Tracy turned things around and, in July, they were the hottest team in MLB as they posted a 21-4 record. That red-hot month helped them earn a spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the warts on the roster showed in their Wild Card series as Boston was outscored by the New York Yankees 18-2 in a two-game sweep.

Boston fans are hopeful their team makes impact moves before a lockout starts on Dec. 1 so they can better compete in a tough American League East. On Friday, they made their first notable splash in free agency when they gave Jake Bauers a four-year deal worth $58 million.

Another position they could use an upgrade at is shortstop, after Trevor Story delivered another disappointing season. Well, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray, he believes the Red Sox “absolutely could check on Elly De La Cruz, Zach Neto and/or CJ Abrams” trade prices this month.

What could an Elly De La Cruz trade cost the Boston Red Sox?

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

De La Cruz, Neto, and Abrams are all good, young stars in the league. Abrams is the most accomplished and already has two All-Star Game trips on his resume. However, the Cincinnati Reds SS is the youngest of the group, and may have the most superstar potential.

The 24-year-old has consistently gotten better at the plate every year. In 2026, he hit new highs for average (.283), OPS (.880), and home runs (30). He is also the same player who led MLB in stolen bases two years ago with 67. Due to his immense talent and being under arbitration control for three more seasons, the Reds know they can get a lot for him now since they surely won’t be able to re-sign him after the 2029 season.

So what would it cost the Red Sox to get a deal done? Young pitcher Brayan Bello and Jarren Duran could surely be part of a deal. But the trade package will definitely be built around No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias, who is also the No. 2-ranked player in MLB.com’s top 100. Top 20 pitchers like Sadbiel Delzine and Blake Wehunt might also need to be included.

That’s just how good De La Cruz is, and he can be a superstar at an affordable rate for a few more seasons.