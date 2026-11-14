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Ben Johnson has plenty of ideas. Caleb Williams doesn’t have to love all of them.

That might sound like a recipe for an awkward meeting between a demanding play-caller and his young quarterback. Williams describes something much more useful: a conversation that can end with him understanding a play better — or with Johnson deciding it shouldn’t be called.

The Bears coach wants to expand what his quarterback can handle. He also wants the player executing the plan to believe in it.

Williams explained how they navigate that balance during his Nov. 4 press conference.

“When he calls something and I don’t like it, we go up in the office, we sit down, we talk about it, he shows me clips,” Williams said.

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The next part was particularly revealing. “If I still don’t like it … he won’t call it.”

That is a meaningful boundary in a partnership built around asking Williams to do more. Johnson can design a play, explain its advantages and show examples of why it should work. But the quarterback still has to recognize the situation, trust the answer and deliver the ball.

A clever drawing doesn’t gain many yards by itself.

Williams said the discussions usually get them to a comfortable place. They watch multiple clips, work through the concept and establish where they want the ball to go. By the end, he typically feels good about what Johnson is proposing.

The process gives Johnson a chance to challenge his quarterback without making agreement a substitute for understanding. That distinction matters because Williams isn’t asking to remain inside a small collection of familiar calls. Asked about being pushed beyond his comfort zone, he welcomed it.

“That’s how you grow,” he said. “That’s how you get better.”

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Johnson had described the same relationship earlier that day. The coaching staff wants to attack defenses while building on what Chicago has already shown opponents. That requires Williams to remain open to new possibilities.

“The good news about him is there’s not a throw he can’t make on the football field,” Johnson said.

The challenge, then, extends beyond physical ability. Williams might be capable of making a throw without yet feeling comfortable with the concept that creates it. Johnson’s job includes helping him connect those pieces through explanation and practice.

Seattle provided a demanding example.

The Bears gave Williams substantial responsibility against a defense capable of presenting different fronts and pressures. He had to identify what he was seeing and help Chicago get into suitable plays, all inside one of the league’s loudest stadiums.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor later explained that the preparation had been stressful early in the week. Williams needed extra work communicating the calls and understanding the reasons behind changes at the line.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

By game night, he looked in command. Chicago won 34-17, and Williams finished with 247 passing yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. That performance showed what can happen when a complicated plan becomes something the quarterback understands well enough to execute confidently.

The following week against Tampa Bay was a reminder that preparation doesn’t guarantee a clean evening. Williams threw four interceptions before helping engineer the winning drive. Johnson acknowledged afterward that he needed to do a better job getting the offense back into rhythm.

Neither man’s responsibilities disappear when the other has a difficult game. Their office conversations offer a glimpse of how those responsibilities can be shared before the ball is snapped. Williams has room to explain what troubles him. Johnson has room to teach, persuade and adjust.

Importantly, Williams didn’t describe a relationship in which his first objection automatically ends the discussion. He described watching clip after clip and usually coming away with greater confidence.

That is where the value lies. Johnson gets a quarterback willing to learn something uncomfortable. Williams gets a coach willing to listen when the explanation still hasn’t landed.

Chicago has invested its future in both of them. Their ability to work through a disagreement may prove every bit as useful as the plays they agree on immediately.