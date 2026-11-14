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While the Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams in pursuit of two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, a prominent MLB insider believes a different free agent ace is just as good a fit for the Jays.

Besides the New York Mets, the Blue Jays were the biggest disappointments in MLB this season. After nearly winning the club’s first World Series in 30 years last season, Toronto finished dead last in the American League East in 2026 with a pathetic 79-83 record.

There was no doubt that underwhelming result was going to motivate the front office to make bold moves this offseason to get back to the Fall Classic. It’s why reports from this week’s General Manager meetings revealed they are in the hunt for the superstar pitcher and will meet with him this week. However, getting a deal done will be very difficult.

Toronto Blue Jays are not a favorite in Tarik Skubal chase

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches during the first inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026.

According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, Skubal’s agent Scott Boras has made it clear they have no interest in accepting a short-term deal, and offers must exceed $325 million to be taken seriously as a suitor. Furthermore, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported that people he spoke to in Las Vegas at the GM meetings felt, “The New York Mets will be the team to beat for Skubal.”

That is partially why, in a new report, Murray claimed he is “skeptical” about the Blue Jays’ chances, “especially with the Mets viewed as the industry favorite.” It all means Toronto must have alternative options in mind to improve their starting staff if the cost for Skubal ends up being too high.

Is Freddy Peralta a better fit for the Blue Jays?

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after pitching against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in game two of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Well, in that same report, the MLB insider pointed to a different pitcher available in free agency that he seems to think might be just as good an option for the Blue Jays.

“I love Freddy Peralta for the Blue Jays. He makes so much sense,” Murray wrote.

After a bad start to the season with the Mets, the 30-year-old was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays before the August deadline. There, he was able to rediscover his All-Star form and played a big role in Tampa getting to the World Series. Peralta is the same age as Skubal and will cost significantly less in free agency.