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Rudy Gobert can finish an offensive possession without taking a shot and still get exactly what he wanted out of it.

Sometimes, the reward comes when a teammate’s defender runs into his screen and the ball handler finds enough space to score. For Gobert, creating that opening carries its own satisfaction.

“It’s a lost art, you know, screening for your teammates,” he said at Saturday’s shootaround. “But I really like when I screen for my teammate and they score. I get as excited as if I score.”

That perspective helps explain an important part of Minnesota’s offense as its new backcourt continues to develop chemistry with its veteran center.

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27, right) greets guard Mike Conley (10, left) before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves entered Saturday’s matchup against Chicago at 9–3, having won five consecutive games. LaMelo Ball and Bones Hyland combined for 46 points and 17 assists in Thursday’s 133–94 victory over Dallas, repeatedly creating problems with their shooting and penetration.

Gobert’s job includes helping those guards reach the positions where they can do the most damage. As he explained Saturday, that requires understanding the player using the screen and the opponent trying to navigate it.

“Some guys like to shoot behind the screen,” Gobert said. “Some guys, you know, they might not shoot behind the screen. So it’s a game of angles.”

The defender matters, too. Gobert described accounting for who is guarding the ball and anticipating how that player will attempt to get around him.

A screen has to fit the possession. The angle that creates a pull-up opportunity for one guard might need to change when another wants to turn the corner and attack the basket. Recognizing those preferences takes awareness, experience and a willingness to keep doing the work.

For Gobert and Ball, those details are becoming more familiar. Asked about their growing connection, Gobert said he encourages Ball to trust his instincts. His responsibility is to create advantages that allow the point guard to play freely.

Nov 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard LaMelo Ball (1) enjoy a moment after a break from action with the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

“He’s an instinctive player,” Gobert explained. “He has to flow. He has to play without thinking too much.”

Giving Ball room to operate can help the entire possession. An opening might produce his own shot, draw another defender or create a passing opportunity elsewhere. Gobert said he focuses on making the game easier for Ball, trusting that his teammate will find the open player.

Ball described the other side of that process after Thursday’s win. He said the point guard–center relationship needs to be strong, and that he and Gobert regularly compare what each is seeing.

Those conversations give them a chance to understand the same defensive coverage from different positions on the floor. Gobert’s approach is also providing a daily lesson for Joan Beringer.

Before Thursday’s game, the young center identified stronger screening as an area he wanted to improve. Watching Gobert gives him an example of the contact and commitment required.

“I just watch Rudy and I try to do the same,” Beringer said.

Beringer described the mindset behind Gobert’s screens as well as their physical force. For a developing center, that is a practical way to help an offense while other parts of his game continue to grow.

Sep 28, 2026; Minnesota, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) poses for a photograph on the team’s media day at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The same principle applies across Minnesota’s rotation. Hyland credited teammates’ screens after the Dallas game for helping him get downhill and find opportunities to pull up. Their work helped give him choices with the ball.

With Anthony Edwards sidelined following knee surgery, Minnesota needs those opportunities throughout its lineup. Ball, Hyland and Ayo Dosunmu can each attack a defense, and Gobert can help them do it without requiring a possession built around his own scoring.

That makes screening a skill worth maintaining even when it receives little attention after the final buzzer. Gobert is reading defenders, learning his guards’ preferences and trying to create an opening they can use.

When the shot goes in, he has a reason to celebrate it, too.