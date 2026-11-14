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Amid a disappointing start to their first title defense in over 50 years, the New York Knicks have one more thing to worry about: Josh Hart.

This is not at all the start Knicks fans thought the team would have after an unbelievable playoff run this spring. Despite giving up the second-fewest points in the NBA (103.5) and dominating on the boards, even after losing Mitchell Robinson in the summer, they own a 6-6 record following a surprising loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

The big issue for the Knicks so far is an offense that is scoring the sixth-fewest points in the NBA. The struggles have drawn more attention to the slow start of Mikal Bridges. A well-paid player the team gave up too many first-round picks for two years ago. However, he isn’t the only New York starter not playing well.

Josh Hart admits he’s in a bad ‘headspace’ and doesn’t know how to fix it

Oct 20, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) argues with referee Josh Tiven (58) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hart is averaging just seven points on 36% shooting overall, 29% from three, and a stunning 60% from the free-throw line. While his rebounding and assists numbers have helped make up for his shooting woes, the problem is becoming too big to overlook.

After going scoreless on Friday night and being benched for all of the fourth quarter, Hart was asked about his rough start. And his response was pretty worrisome.

“Don’t know. Right now I’m not in a good headspace, and I got to figure out how to improve that. And improve my play,” he said [h/t New York Post]. “… Got to be better mentally. Got to figure stuff out.”

Hart’s finger and contract situation creating more problems for New York Knicks

Nov 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) chases a loose ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This has been a rough last few months for the Knicks. While they haven’t been bad on the court, their slow start is just one of several issues the team and organization have had to combat since they arrived at training camp last month.

Stalled contract extension discussions between the team and Karl-Anthony Towns and Hart was a major topic of discussion this fall because owner James Dolan does not want to go over the second luxury tax apron to lock up his championship core long-term.

The organization drew the ire of fans and media when it was revealed they had not given assistant coaches and key staff championship rings despite showing off the pricey bling on opening night.

Bridges’ bad start has been a major story of late as calls for his benching have emerged. Before that, top star Jalen Brunson had trouble finding his elite rhythm to start the year. Now, Hart seems to have a major mental block. While Brunson has returned to form and Bridges can turn things around, Hart’s trouble may be harder to address.

Late last season, Hart suffered a serious finger injury on his shooting hand that he admitted during training camp he can’t fix without career-ending surgery. It has absolutely affected his shot ever since. Plus, there is no doubt his future in New York is getting to him since he only has a team option for next season.

They are two issues that won’t be addressed during the season. Meaning Hart has a huge mental hurdle to overcome in the weeks and months ahead.