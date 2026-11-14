USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo Bills didn’t emerge from the 2026 NFL trade deadline empty-handed, acquiring safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans to address a long-standing need in the secondary. However, Bills president of football operations Brandon Beane had two bigger moves up his sleeve that he got outmaneuvered for.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Saturday that prior to acquiring Hooker, Buffalo was one of the most aggressive teams in negotiations in the days leading up to the trade deadline. Among their targets, All-Pro safety Jessie Bates and standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Buffalo inquired with the Philadelphia Eagles regarding the availability of Davis, the 6-foot-6 defensive tackle who had signed a $78 million contract extension in March. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was able to pit the AFC’s top Super Bowl contenders against one another, with Jacksonville and Buffalo both vying for Davis.

Ultimately, the Jaguars were the more aggressive team with a package of their 2027 first-round pick and 2029 second-round pick to acquire the 26-year-old interior defender. A similar scenario happened in trade talks with the Atlanta Falcons for Bates, with Jacksonville ultimately winning the bidding war by offering up a 2027 second-round pick and 2028 fifth-round pick for half a season of Bates.

After getting outbid on Davis and Bates, Beane pivoted back to trade talks with Tennessee. The two sides eventually agreed to a deal, with Hooker and a 2027 fifth-round pick heading to Buffalo while the Titans acquired a 2027 second-round selection.

One positive, at least when it comes to comparing the two safeties, is that Hooker comes with long-term club control. He’s under contract through 2028, with cap hits of $10.28 million and $13.5 million in the next two respective seasons.

With that said, Jacksonville went all-in on Davis and Bates because they know those are two essential defensive chess pieces to have for a potential AFC Championship Game matchup against the Bills offense. The Jaguars might have overpaid for the two players, but the cost can be justified if the additions help the team reach the Super Bowl.