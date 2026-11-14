IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers have the worst rushing offense in the NFL this season, ranking last in rushing yards per game (68.2) with the second-lowest yards per carry average (3.0). Hoping to improve things with Josh Jacobs out multiple weeks, general manager Brian Gutekunst reportedly pursued a deal for a new starting running back.

According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Green Bay and the Denver Broncos both inquired with the Tennessee Titans regarding the availability of running back Tony Pollard. Tennessee was open to dealing the 29-year-old running back, who is in a contract year, but the asking price reportedly pushed Green Bay and Denver away.

Tony Pollard stats (2026): 595 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 4.5 yards per carry

The Titans front office made it clear that Pollard wouldn’t be moved for anything less than a third-round pick. From Tennessee’s perspective, Pollard’s recent stretch of success (322 rushing yards and 5.0 yards per carry in last three games) was instrumental in the improved play as of late from quarterback Cam Ward. Unless Green Bay or Denver was willing to overpay for a half season of Pollard, a deal wouldn’t be made.

It’s the second running back Green Bay has been connected to in NFL trade rumors. Even before Jacobs’ injury, the Packers reportedly inquired with the Indianapolis Colts regarding All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor. While he was technically available, Indianapolis wanted a first-round pick for him or multiple Day 2 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft and future draft capital.

The Micah Parsons trade leaves Green Bay without a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Gutekunst’s draft capital took another blow this week when the Miami Dolphins placed quarterback Malik Willis on injured reserve. Because he’s now expected to miss at least four games, the projected third-round compensatory pick Green Bay anticipated receiving for Miami signing him will likely now be a fourth-round selection in 2027.

Ultimately, Gutekunst just couldn’t justify sacrificing all of his Day 2 picks and additional assets for Taylor nor was he willing to give up a third-round pick for half a season of Pollard. Given that Green Bay’s offensive line has been one of the biggest reasons for the run game’s struggles, that could prove to be the right decision.