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A new MLB trade rumor claims the Toronto Blue Jays are getting very close to finalizing a blockbuster deal for multi-time All-Star Ketel Marte.

Besides the New York Mets, the Blue Jays were the biggest disappointments in MLB this season. After nearly winning the club’s first World Series in 30 years last season, Toronto finished dead last in the American League East in 2026 with a pathetic 79-83 record.

There was no doubt that underwhelming result was going to motivate the Blue Jays front office to make bold moves this offseason to improve their roster. It is why they are reportedly among the teams pursuing superstar free agent pitcher Tarik Skubal. Well, they may be close to making a pretty big move before the Skubal sweepstakes are decided.

Toronto Blue Jays close on Ketel Marte trade

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

According to Hector Gomez, “The Blue Jays are intensifying talks to acquire Ketel Marte from the Diamondbacks via trade.” The MLB insider added that a four-year, $135 million extension is also being discussed in an attempt to restructure the second baseman’s current deal.

The contract restructuring element of the rumor is intriguing. Marte currently has five years and just over $88 million left on his deal, including an $11.5 million player option in 2031, when the three-time All-Star will be 37.

The restructuring would pay him close to $34 million annually. Is the goal to motivate him with more money but also be tied to him for fewer years? That remains unclear if that part of the report is true.

Toronto Blue Jays taking a big risk in Ketel Marte trade

Marte has been one of the best-hitting middle infielders in the game since 2019. He would be a huge upgrade for the Blue Jays at second over Ernie Clement by bringing another legitimate power bat to the lineup after hitting 22 homers last season. However, for as good as he can be, there are also big reasons for concern.

The 33-year-old seemingly regressed this season as he posted a .249/.316/.432/.748. A case can absolutely be made that Toronto is trading for a player no longer in his prime who will continue to decline. Yet, that may not be the biggest issue.

Despite being one of Arizona’s best players this century, the club has completely soured on Marte because of his mercurial behavior. Things hit a head in August when he was MIA for a three-game set in Boston against the Red Sox. When the team finally got in touch with him, they suspended him for several days before allowing him to return to the clubhouse following an apology to his teammates. However, the relationship was too damaged to keep him around.

Maybe he gets his head together playing in Toronto. However, the Blue Jays will be taking a big risk by adding an expensive, problematic, aging player if a deal is completed soon.