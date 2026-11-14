USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A new report claims that the Minnesota Vikings failed to complete a trade for Daniel Jones before Tuesday’s deadline because the Indianapolis Colts still see upside in the struggling quarterback.

The Vikings were in a very tough position heading into this week’s NFL trade deadline. While they have gotten off to a fantastic 6-2 start and have the best defense in the league, their play at quarterback is why most NFL pundits don’t view them as serious title contenders. They badly needed to upgrade the QB spot for the second half.

Well, Minnesota believes they did that by reuniting with Kirk Cousins via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders just before the deadline. The Vikings and head coach Kevin O’Connell are surely happy about the move because they trust the 38-year-old can jump in and make an immediate impact because of the success he and O’Connell had together in 2022 and 2023.

However, Cousins wasn’t actually the Vikings’ first choice. Following the trade deadline, Jordan Schultz reported the Vikings first failed in attempts to make trades for Los Angeles Chargers QB1 Justin Herbert, Jones, and New York Jets signal caller Geno Smith.

Indianapolis Colts believe Daniel Jones still has long-term upside

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks back at the line of scrimmage Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

On Saturday, The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones revealed new details on why a trade with the Indianapolis Colts didn’t happen this week, and it didn’t have to do with the cost of a deal. According to the NFL insider, the Colts “weren’t high on dealing Daniel Jones” because they truly believe he will improve despite his struggles this season.

The eight-year veteran is already closing in on a career high for interceptions with 10 after just nine games. His completion percentage is down eight points this year, and he isn’t using his legs as much to extend plays or get extra yards on the ground.

Jones is 11 months removed from Achilles surgery, and the general belief is it takes two years to return to previous athletic levels following such a serious injury. Furthermore, there is a belief that interim GM Ed Dodds wanted to create “optionality” for the person who gets the full-time job in 2027. Which could be him because he “has been on short lists across the league the last few years.”

The Colts feel that by keeping both Jones and Jonathan Taylor, they will have two good veteran players they can use the returns from the Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Keenan Allen, and Josh Downs trades to build around in the draft or via trades in the spring.