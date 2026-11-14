New Details on NY Giants Failed Jonathan Taylor Trade Emerge, Including Colts Missing Golden Opportunity

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There’s a belief around the NFL that the Indianapolis Colts missed a golden opportunity by not accepting the New York Giants‘ rumored offer of a second- and fifth-round pick for Jonathan Taylor.

Heading into this week’s NFL trade deadline, there was no bigger name on the block than the Colts Pro Bowler. And the chance of him being moved before 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday seemed very likely since Indianapolis was undertaking a full-blown fire sale and had already moved a couple of multi-time Pro Bowlers.

NY Giants offer for Jonathan Taylor may be the best the Colts ever get

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Yet, the deadline came, went, and Taylor remained in Indianapolis. Reports claim several teams had conversations with the Colts about a trade, and the Giants allegedly offered the AFC South franchise future second- and fifth-round picks.

Obviously, that wasn’t enough, and the word around the NFL was that the Colts were holding out for a first-round pick or a package with more Day 2 and Day 3 draft picks that might come in the offseason. However, according to a new report from The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, that was probably a very bad decision.

“League sources aren’t sure a deal of a second and fifth will be on the table for Taylor in March, so it could be easy to say Indy should have dealt him this past week,” Jones reports.

Indianapolis Colts wanted ‘optionality’ for roster rebuild

Ed Dodds, interim general manager for the Indianapolis Colts, (center right in sunglasses) and franchise owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon (far right) attend practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, in Indianapolis.

Yet, that wasn’t the only reason the Colts held on to Taylor, according to the NFL insider. With the Colts set to begin a search for a new general manager, there is a belief that interim GM Ed Dodds wanted to create “optionality” for the person who gets the full-time job. Which could be him because he “has been on short lists across the league the last few years.”

The Colts feel that by keeping Daniel Jones and Taylor, they will have a couple of good veteran players they can use the returns from trades for Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Keenan Allen, and Josh Downs to build around them in the draft or via trades in the spring.

It will now be up to the next GM to prove that was the right move.