IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unsurprisingly, it is very likely that the Milwaukee Brewers will go with an internal option to replace Jake Bauers at first base next season. And one of those players in contention began last season in Single-A.

The years of waiting and suffering finally ended in October. After nearly 60 years in existence, the Brewers can finally call themselves the champions of MLB after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series.

While several players played huge roles in their championship run, their journeyman first baseman made a major impact. Bauers knocked in career highs in home runs (26) and RBIs (86), and even had a career-best 11 stolen bases during the 2026 regular season. However, he was also very good in the playoffs, including posting six RBIs in the NLCS versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As expected, Milwaukee Brewers lose Jake Bauers in free agency

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) misses the catch and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) is safe at first base during the twelfth inning during Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 27, 2026.

That is why his departure in free agency was expected this month. Well, that eventuality became a reality on Friday when the Boston Red Sox gave the 30-year-old a four-year deal worth $58 million. Bauers’ exit leaves a sizable hole in the batting order for 2027 — if there even is a 2027 MLB season.

After banking some big money during their title run, it would make sense if the Brewers reinvested in the team and spent on finding a worthwhile replacement at first. However, that would not be business as usual for the club that is always looking to use their money as efficiently as possible.

Brewers to address first base with internal options in 2027

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer hits during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to sources who spoke to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal, it is very unlikely the Brewers look outside the organization for a Bauers’ replacement. So who will be manning first base in 2027? The MLB insiders claim they will probably go with a platoon at first base featuring Andrew Vaughn and a stud prospect from their stacked minor league system.

Andrew Fischer (No. 5), Blake Burke (No. 12), and Luke Adams (No. 13) were top 15 prospects for Milwaukee to end the season (via MLB.com). The latter pair both finished the year at AAA and played solid when healthy. However, Sammon and Rosenthal suggest Fischer is a very realistic option to get a big-league spot after starting the 2026 season in Single-A. Especially since he hits lefty and smashed 48 homers across Single-A and Double-A last season.

If he looks good in spring training, he could bypass Triple-A and reach MLB at just 22 years old.