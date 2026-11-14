Curious about what boxing events will air on DAZN this weekend? Get a look at this weekend’s big event and upcoming cards for the unofficial broadcast home of the sweet science.

Undefeated super middleweight prospect Diego Pacheco will take on Darius Fulghum. In July, the Los-Angeles bred Pacheco (26-0, 19 KOs) scored a dominant TKO win over Immanuwel Aleem. Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs) has just one win in his last three fights. He is coming off a third-round stoppage win against Yoanki Urrutia in May.

How to watch Pacheco vs. Fulghum

Pacheco vs. Fulghum goes down on November 14

The event will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

The card will begin at 8:00 PM EDT

Pacheco vs. Fulghum Card

Diego Pacheco vs. Darius Fulghum (Super middleweight)

Anthony Olascuaga vs. Yuberjen Martinez (For the WBO flyweight title)

Charlie Sheehy vs. Gabriel Flores Jr. (Lightweight)

David Adeleye vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweight)

Upcoming Boxing Schedule

Get a look at the upcoming boxing schedule after this weekend’s card.

Kabayel vs. Hysa (Nov 28)

WBC heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel makes his first title defense when he meets Nelson Hysa. The German native Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) has six consecutive wins via stoppage in his last six outings.

He was elevated to full WBC champion in June, after former undisputed heavyweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk vacated the titles. Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs) brings heavy hands of his own, with only two of his 25 wins going the full distance.

How to watch Kabayel vs. Hysa

Kabayel vs. Hysa goes down on November 28

The event will take place at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany

The card will begin at 12:00 PM EDT

Kabayel vs. Hysa Card

Agit Kabayel vs. Nelson Hysa (For the WBC heavyweight title)

Aloys Junior vs. Artur Mann (Cruiserweight)

Gleb Bakshi vs. Serhat Parlak (Super middleweight)

Benavidez vs. Cieslak (Dec 5)

Three-division champion David Benavidez will put the WBA (Super), and WBO titles on the line when he meets WBC titleholder Michal Cieslak in a cruiserweight unification bout.

In May, Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) made his cruiserweight debut with a huge knockout win over Gilberto Ramirez to claim the championship titles. Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs) has won nine of his last 10 fights, each of those wins have come via stoppage.

How to watch Benavidez vs. Cieslak

Benavidez vs. Cieslak goes down on December 5

The event will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

The card will begin at 8:00 PM EDT

Benavidez vs. Cieslak Card