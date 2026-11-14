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Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens News

Alexandre Texier, Phillip Danault, and Zachary Bolduc have found instant chemistry together, playing excellent defensive hockey for the Canadiens. Once we take a closer look at their metrics, it’s quite clear they’re playing a crucial role for the Habs this season. [Montreal’s “French Connection” Is Making Opponents Miserable]

The NHL recently posted an infographic that suggests the Canadiens only won 24 Stanley Cups. While it’s true the Habs won their first Stanley Cup before the NHL was officially formed, that doesn’t erase the fact that they captured it in the first place. A more correct way of being pedantic about the situation would be to suggest the Canadiens have only won 23 NHL championships. They’ve definitely won 24 Stanley Cups, though, that much is not up for debate. [NHL Suggests Canadiens Won 23 Stanley Cups, Not 24]

The Canadiens have struggled to maintain their leads this season, but there’s a very positive side to this criticism. As it stands no other team in the league has led their opponents for longer than the Habs. In other words, they’re not longer chasing deficits, which is quite encouraging.

Top prospect Michael Hage grew up a Habs fan, part of the reason why he’s excited to one day don the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens are set to face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night, and they’ll do so without having to deal with two of the best players in the league, as both Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are expected to miss the game.

I’d rather be hunting and fishing, at all times, just like Lane Hutson would rather be on the ice than any other possible activity.

ICYMI: Gleb Pugachyov is off to a relatively slow start to the season, but he’s clearly found his rhythm in recent games, both offensively and physically. The 18-year-old enjoyed a Gordie Howe hat trick in the MHL on Thursday. [Canadiens Mythbusters: Slafkovsky’s Slow Start – Confirmed Or Busted?]

Sportsnaut Network

What’s the recipe for success for the Tampa Bay Lightning when several key players are missing? A Brandon Hagel hot streak is a key ingredient.[Tampa Bay Lightning]

Even The King is not above being pranked by his teammates in the NHL, it appears. Just listen to Henrik Lundqvist, who was on the giving and receiving end of numerous pranks during his days as a star goalie with the New York Rangers. [New York Rangers]

Former NHL defenceman Erik Johnson criticized players who ask out of long-term contracts in a television segment Thursday. Johnson, who played 1,023 NHL games and won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, was asked about Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings. He didn’t mention the New Jersey Devils or Connor Hellebuyck, but what he described is how Hellebuyck ended up in New Jersey.[New Jersey Devils]

The New Jersey Devils placed former Hab Johnathan Kovacevic on injured reserve Friday with an ankle injury and recalled defenceman Anton Silaev from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.. [New Jersey Devils]