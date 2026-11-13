IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Browns wasted little time before announcing that Deshaun Watson would remain their starting quarterback after he missed last week’s game with a concussion. On a roster that also has Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green, it stands to reason that a few quarterback-needy teams might have reached out to Cleveland about Shedeur Sanders ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Prior to acquiring Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings were known to have made calls around the league for a starting-caliber quarterback. Elsewhere, potential season-ending injuries to Malik Willis and Gardner Minshew left the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals dangerously thin at the position. Even the Baltimore Ravens, who eyed Sanders on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, needed some depth in their quarterback room after injuries to Lamar Jackson and Snoop Huntley.

However, appearing on 850 ESPN Cleveland on Thursday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared that it was his understanding that no NFL teams inquired with the Browns front office about Sanders’ availability in the days leading up to or at the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

“My understanding is no. Maybe they got a late call, but last I checked as I was working the trade deadline on Tuesday, I was told there was nothing there.” NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on if any teams inquired with the Cleveland Browns about a Shedeur Sanders trade

The Browns’ stance on Sanders likely has nothing to do with the lack of calls. After all, the Los Angeles Chargers received an inquiry from Minnesota about a Justin Herbert trade despite making it abundantly clear that the Pro Bowl quarterback wasn’t available. Likewise, the New York Jets received at least one call on veteran starter Geno Smith and made it known he wasn’t moving.

Shedeur Sanders contract (Spotrac): $1.127 million cap hit (2026), $1.231 million cap hit (2027), $1.348 million cap hit (2028)

Theoretically, a backup quarterback on a rookie-scale contract with starting experience should have some value to NFL teams. After being demoted to third string by Arizona, Baltimore sent a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for the veteran signal-caller and a 2027 fifth-round pick, and he will have a $2.44 million cap hit on the Ravens’ books, with Arizona eating the majority of the money he is owed.

Sanders, who is just 24 years old and comes with three years of team control, put up 297 passing yards and 2 touchdowns with a 114.6 passer rating, and he averaged 9.6 yards per attempt in his lone start this season. However, he also took five sacks (13.89% sack rate) and has a 9-10 TD-INT ratio with a 33.9% success rate and a 74.2 passer rating in 11 career games. Assuming the Browns bring in a new starting quarterback next year, likely in the 2027 NFL Draft, it seems like there won’t be much of a trade market for Sanders.