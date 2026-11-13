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Bones Hyland had already imagined nights like Thursday. The scoring, the playmaking and the responsibility of helping drive the Timberwolves’ offense were opportunities he spent the summer preparing to handle.

Against the Dallas Mavericks, that preparation translated into 24 points and eight assists in Minnesota’s 133–94 victory. Hyland led all scorers, helped ignite the Wolves after an uneven start and gave Chris Finch another reason to keep trusting his reserve point guard.

When asked afterward whether this was the role he had envisioned, Hyland answered without hesitation.

“That’s definitely the role I was envisioning, for sure,” he said. “That’s why I worked out so hard this summer.”

Oct 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) dribbles the ball past LA Clippers guard Gradey Dick (9) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

His description of that work explained how seriously he took the opportunity. “I worked out to exhaustion. I pushed myself a lot. I ran a lot,” Hyland continued. “I worked out four times a day for like a month and a half straight, ramping up for the season.”

Hyland said this summer was different from previous ones. His dedication had increased, driven by a desire to build on the opportunity he received with Minnesota last season. That experience gave him something tangible to pursue. After stretches earlier in his career when playing time was difficult to find, he wanted to return equipped for more responsibility.

“This last season, that was just a taste,” he explained. “Now we had a season underneath our belt. I’m going to come back. I want more.”

Thursday showed the value of having a reserve guard ready to take on that challenge.

Minnesota trailed 18–16 when Hyland entered in the opening quarter. He scored eight points over the remainder of the period, helping turn a slow start into an advantage the Wolves eventually expanded beyond Dallas’ reach.

His performance complemented LaMelo Ball’s 22 points and nine assists. Together, the two point guards accounted for 46 points and 17 assists, giving Minnesota sustained creation as it extended its winning streak to five games.

The scoring was familiar territory for Hyland. He has always been comfortable creating a shot. What makes this stretch encouraging is how many other parts of his game are helping him stay useful. His eight assists reflected an ability to turn penetration into opportunities for teammates. Getting downhill forces defenders to respond, opening passing lanes and allowing the offense to continue moving.

Hyland credited his teammates’ screens for helping him reach those spots. He also described regular conversations with Ball and Ayo Dosunmu about limiting turnovers, identifying passing options and finding ways to attack behind the rolling big man.

Those discussions help connect Minnesota’s starting and reserve groups. Hyland sees similarities between his approach and Ball’s, particularly their ability to combine scoring with playmaking at speed.

“When I come in, just keeping the same thing going,” he said. “Pace, more pace, getting downhill, making threes, making shots, finding others.”

That continuity is valuable while Anthony Edwards remains sidelined following knee surgery. Minnesota needs reliable offense throughout its rotation, and Hyland is providing another player who can create an advantage with the ball.

Nov 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

He is also earning praise at the other end. Finch highlighted his defensive competitiveness after the win, including his work navigating screens and bothering opposing guards. Those possessions matter for a player whose offensive talent has long been apparent.

Ball noticed the same contributions. In his postgame interview, he praised Hyland for helping Minnesota on both offense and defense, then acknowledged how difficult he becomes to contain when his shot is falling.

Hyland sounded satisfied with the performance, but his response to the summer-work question was measured. He said he was already looking toward the next game and practice.

The role was something he had pictured months earlier. Now that Minnesota is giving him the opportunity to fill it, he wants to keep producing.