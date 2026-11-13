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Friday’s Canucks Rundown will go over lineup notes against the New York Rangers tonight and the latest trade talk.

Lineup Notes: Chytil and Willander Return, Brisebois Out, Meriläinen Starts Again

Filip Chytil and Tom Willander will likely return to the lineup tonight. Chytil has missed five games, while Willander has missed four games due to their recent injuries. Leevi Meriläinen will make his seventh start in the last eight games.

Guillaume Brisebois has been placed on injured reserve, retroactively to November 9th. This is a bit strange considering he was on the ice for practice this Thursday. With this development, the Canucks are compliant with the 23-man roster limit and do not need to send anyone down at the moment.

Riley Brace will be one of the referees tonight, and Chytil may be looking at him with a bit of disdain. Chytil’s first injury of the season was because he tripped over Brace and fell into the boards, injuring his shoulder. His latest five-game absence was, according to the team, a re-aggravation of that same injury.

Projected Lineup:

DeBrusk-Pettersson-Boeser

Cotter-Chytil-Lekkerimäki

Öhgren-Rossi-Karlsson

O’Connor-Sasson-Gallagher



Buium-Hronek

Pettersson-Willander

Oleksiak-Crotty

Scratches: Bains, Quillan, Schenn

Trade Talk: Most Veterans Want to Stay, Fan Outrage

As the Sedins mentioned, the team does not simply want to trade off veterans for draft picks. Thus, it is not surprising that management has not traded any of them yet. According to Rick Dhaliwal, who went on the Halford and Brough show this morning, Jake DeBrusk is one such veteran who has not been traded yet because the team wants to insulate young players with good veterans. Dhaliwal was also told that DeBrusk’s wife is finishing up her schooling, so his family does not have a strong desire to leave right now.

Other veterans such as Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek, and Brock Boeser have all expressed that they want to stay a Canuck and help the young players. Although this may be the case, this could be an alarming situation for the team. They would not be able to get as much draft capital as they should if they traded out their veterans.

The Sedins’ comments yesterday drummed up a bit of outrage, because the preference for getting young NHL players over draft picks reminded Canuck fans about Jim Benning and how he did his business. Benning’s formula did not work in the slightest. However, the team right now, compared to any of Benning’s years, is much worse, talent-wise. The Sedins believe that the Canucks are better than their 3-16-1 record indicates, but they are also very aware that this is a rebuild and not a retool. It is a case of trying to cater to multiple audiences: the fans who want to see a good product, and more hardcore fans who lobbied for the rebuild. It is a delicate balance, though the downplaying of draft picks is indeed a bit concerning.

Until we see what moves end up being made, we will not see what management believes is the best way forward. Only then will we make definitive judgments.