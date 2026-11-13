WWE

WWE has three weeks left to build Survivor Series, and the card coming out of Crown Jewel is already stacked with decisions that cut both ways. The men’s WarGames match pits The Bloodline against 946. The traditional five-on-five elimination match returns for the first time since 2021 with Cody Rhodes leading Team USA against Rey Mysterio and Team Mexico. Liv Morgan defends the Women’s World Championship against a returning Becky Lynch.

Roman Reigns walked out of Riyadh with the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship on top of the World Heavyweight Championship he already held. Sami Zayn walked out with the Undisputed WWE Championship and a loss. Solo Sikoa walked back into the family he spent the summer refusing to rejoin.

Heading into the biggest WWE event of the fall, we offer up four questions for fans to contemplate ahead of the premium live event.

Would you have 946 beat The Bloodline in WarGames?

946 debuted on the Aug. 24 episode of Raw when Royce Keys turned on LA Knight and Sikoa alongside Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. The group has since added Jaida Parker, Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana. In the months since, they have run Jacob Fatu over with a car, left The Usos bloodied, and kidnapped Sikoa. Speaking to Bleacher Report, Keys described Hayes by saying that “when I take that leash off him, it’s dangerous,” which is about how the whole faction has been presented.

That is the entire argument. WWE has spent three months building a group of mostly new main roster acts as a genuine threat, and WarGames is the match the story has been pointed at since August. Having The Bloodline win sends four established stars over five people who need the win far more, and it leaves 946 with nothing to show for a run that has been the most consistently booked thing on Raw. Reigns does not need the rub. Nima, Price and Montana do. Give the match to the challengers and let The Bloodline chase them into the Rumble.

Sportsnaut answer: Yes, and it should not be close.

Would you turn Solo Sikoa on Roman Reigns again inside the cage?

Sikoa spiked Reigns on the Aug. 17 Raw and refused to rejoin The Bloodline, which was the peak of a babyface run that worked better than almost anyone predicted. Two months later, he was back in the fold, acknowledging Reigns on the Oct. 19 Raw after Reigns made the save against 946, with the two shaking hands and embracing after the show went off the air.

Turning him again inside WarGames would be the most predictable finish on the card, and it would settle the babyface run as a detour rather than a direction. There is a version of Sikoa that works as the member of the family who is loyal because he chose to be, not because he ran out of options, and that version is more useful to WWE in 2027 than another betrayal spot.

If the company wants a swerve in the cage, it has Hayes, who came from SmackDown, and it has Keys, who turned on his own partners to start this. Let the new guys carry the chaos. Let Sikoa take the beating and keep standing.

Sportsnaut answer: No. WWE already used that card this year, and using it twice would cost more than it returns.

Would you take the WWE Title off Sami Zayn before WrestleMania?

Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Championship from CM Punk on the Sept. 11 SmackDown in a finish built on interference from Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Kevin Owens, his second reign in the same calendar year. He then lost to Reigns at Crown Jewel in a champion versus champion match with neither world title on the line.

The instinct after a champion loses a marquee match is to move the belt. That instinct is wrong here. Zayn’s entire character since June has been a man who believes the title was stolen from him and who will do anything to keep it, and a champion who keeps winning by shortcut while losing the matches that do not count for anything is the most useful heel WWE has built in two years.

A reign that gets cut short this month turns all of that into a footnote. Punk, Owens and Gunther are all still in line on SmackDown. Run Zayn through them, let him escape each one by a hair, and send him to WrestleMania as a champion the audience is desperate to see lose.

Sportsnaut answer: No. Keep it on him and let the loss column do the work.

4. Would you put the Women’s World Title on Becky Lynch?

Lynch returned on the Nov. 9 Raw as IYO SKY’s partner and called Morgan out, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the Survivor Series match official. Morgan won the title at Money in the Bank in a triple threat that also included Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer, and their last Raw meeting ended in a disqualification when Judgment Day interfered.

This will be their ninth singles match. Lynch does not need a sixth Women’s World Championship, and Morgan’s reign has barely started. What Morgan does need is a defense she wins without Roxanne Perez or Raquel Rodriguez in the picture, because the Judgment Day interference finish is the only story her title run has told so far.

Lynch asked for one fair shot with nobody else involved. Give her that, let Morgan beat her clean, and the champion comes out of Houston with something she does not currently have. Vaquer is the right person to take the belt, and she does not need to do it in November.

Sportsnaut answer: No, and the reason is the challenger, not the champion.