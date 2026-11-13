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The Montreal Canadiens may not be receiving an overabundance of offence from the latest edition of the “French Connection,” but the combination of Phillip Danault, Zachary Bolduc and Alexandre Texier is making life miserable for opposing teams in just about every other way.

The trio has quickly become one of Montreal’s most effective combinations, using a relentless forecheck, smart defensive play, and an uncanny ability to control possession to tilt the ice in the Canadiens’ favour.

They’re proving that sometimes the best offence is simply making sure the other team never gets a chance to play offence.

The Recipe for Success

The fact that all three speak the same language certainly helps their on-ice communication and off-ice chemistry, but there’s a lot more to this line than a common mother tongue. Each player brings something different to the table, and together, they’ve found a formula that’s working exceptionally well.

At 33, Danault is the veteran anchor. He’s the reliable faceoff man, the defensive conscience, and the guy who seems to know where everyone should be before they do. After a productive summer of training, he’s also showing no signs of slowing down, keeping pace with his younger linemates while providing the kind of defensive guidance that only comes with experience.

Bolduc, meanwhile, appears to be finding his place in Montreal. Perhaps that shiny new contract has provided much-needed job security, but the 23-year-old has come out of the gate strong. He brings physicality, an aggressive net-front presence, and one of the best shots on the roster. He’s particularly effective at finding open space in dangerous areas, including the high slot, where he can capitalize on the opportunities Danault and Texier help create.

At 27, Texier brings a different dimension. He’s quick, has excellent hockey sense and is comfortable operating in tight spaces. Whether he’s creating rush opportunities, winning battles along the boards or helping relieve pressure in the defensive zone, he has a knack for making the right play at the right time.

What really makes this combination click, however, is its simplicity. There’s no need to overcomplicate things or force a pretty play when a good old-fashioned dump-and-chase will do. They get the puck deep, go to work along the boards, and wear down their opponents. Their ability to sustain pressure without giving the puck away also gives Martin St-Louis the flexibility to use them in difficult defensive matchups without sacrificing offensive-zone time.

Despite not being an offensive powerhouse, the line is clearly making a significant impact at both ends of the ice. According to Money Puck, the trio has posted a 62.1% expected goals share at 5-on-5, putting them in some pretty impressive company. They’re right alongside elite combinations like Minnesota’s Kaprizov–Eriksson Ek–Boldy line (62.3%) and Edmonton’s McDavid–Draisaitl–Podkolzin trio (61.6%).

Ring Any Bells?

If this sounds familiar, there’s a good reason. Danault has been down this road before, and Canadiens fans will remember just how effective his previous combination with Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher was.

From 2018 to 2021, that trio became one of Montreal’s most dependable lines, playing a significant role in the Canadiens’ run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. They weren’t necessarily the flashiest players on the ice, but they were incredibly difficult to play against.

Neither Tatar nor Gallagher was a traditional superstar, yet the line consistently ranked among the NHL’s best in expected goals share and shot-attempt differential.

Sound familiar?

There are some interesting similarities between the two combinations. Danault once again serves as the defensive safety valve, using his positioning, faceoff ability, and hockey IQ to neutralize opposing centres. Texier brings some of the same puck-carrying ability and creativity that Tatar provided, while Bolduc’s physicality, net-front presence, and willingness to get into the dirty areas are reminiscent of Gallagher.

The similarities extend beyond playing styles. Both lines have been trusted with difficult defensive assignments against top opposition, yet consistently find ways to turn those shifts into offensive opportunities.

Perhaps the most impressive comparison is how little they give up. The current trio is surrendering just 1.78 expected goals against per 60 minutes, very close to the 1.42 posted by Tatar, Danault, and Gallagher during their 2020-21 Stanley Cup Final season.

In other words, history might be repeating itself.

The Best Offence Is a Good Defence

Montreal has no shortage of players capable of scoring highlight-reel goals and getting fans on their feet. However, a successful team needs more than a couple of high-octane offensive lines. It also needs players who win the battles that do not appear on the scoresheet.

Isolating their contributions this season makes it clear that the Canadiens would be struggling without Danault, Bolduc, and Texier. The team’s shot share would still sit above 50%, but its share of expected goals and high-danger chances would collapse. The Canadiens have long struggled to generate high-danger chances, which makes this line’s control of quality scoring opportunities especially important.

They may not be the line opponents lose sleep over because of their scoring ability, but they could very well be the line they dread seeing come over the boards. They’re difficult to get around, frustrating to play against, and increasingly hard to get the puck away from.

If Danault can help recreate even a little of the magic he found with Tatar and Gallagher, the Canadiens may have stumbled upon something special.

By keeping the puck in the offensive zone and forcing opponents to chase them, the line delivers exactly the kind of impact Montreal desperately needs: elite defensive acumen.

All Montreal Canadiens statistics via Money Puck, and Natural Stat Trick.