USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens stand as the most successful franchise in the entire history of the National Hockey League, a distinction clearly evidenced by the fact that they have captured far more than their fair share of Stanley Cups, an impressive total of 24 championships.

However, the league recently released an official infographic that suggested the team has claimed only 23 Stanley Cups. They also included it in an article on NHL.com, which goes beyond the original post on social media.

Canadiens Brass Tacks

Without meaning to sound elitist, it’s nearly impossible to discuss Stanley Cups without eventually bringing up Montreal’s 24 championships.

Canadiens fans aren’t shy about it, it’s one of the most frequently repeated facts in the league. In fact, most Habs supporters will volunteer the number unprompted, wearing those 24 titles as their ultimate badge of honour.

You could argue that the team’s first Stanley Cup, captured in 1915-16, took place in the NHA, the precursor to the NHL, but the league has published several articles celebrating the 24 Stanley Cups, and there are indeed 24 Stanley Cup banners hanging from the rafters at the Bell Centre.

On the flip side of the coin, the NHL Records site does indeed mention just 23 Stanley Cup victories, rather than 24, though the vast majority of the references on the league’s site will reference the latter, and not the former.

If we want to be perfectly accurate, we can say the Canadiens have definitely won 24 Stanley Cups, including 23 since 1917-18.