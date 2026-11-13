WWE

CM Punk’s time as an active WWE wrestler may be closer to an end than fans thought after a big rumor about a new backstage role inside the company.

There were many who doubted Punk was capable of having a successful second run in WWE. He left over a decade ago on really bad terms, then when he returned to the industry with AEW five years ago — after many years away from it — that relationship also ended poorly. Including a couple of backstage fights.

However, three years after his shocking return at Survivor Series 2023, all reports since suggest the WWE legend is a beloved member of the roster. He is willing to do whatever it takes to promote the brand and impart his wisdom on younger stars. It has created an unexpected bond between him and the company’s head of creative, Triple H, after the two butted heads years ago.

Well, it seems that the trust and admiration that WWE decision-makers have for CM Punk is so strong that he is allegedly being eyed for a major backstage role. According to PW Insider, Punk is in the early stages of training to be Shawn Michaels’ replacement in NXT.

The outlet reported last month that Michaels is expected to replace retiring WWE executive Bruce Pritchard next year. In Friday’s story, they noted that the Hall of Famer will soon start “splitting his time between NXT and WWE HQ to prepare for that transition.”

It is why they claim “Punk has been at the majority of WWE NXT broadcasts in recent weeks alongside Michaels and is currently being prepped for that role.”

CM Punk is an inspired choice to take over NXT

The PW Insider report notes that there is no clear timeline on when Punk would bring his in-ring career to a close since “the company wants everyone involved to take time to ensure it’s the right fit for all involved.” Nevertheless, they want him to be the man to guide NXT into the future.

Most assumed the 48-year-old would try to compete into his 50s. Especially since he is currently in the best shape of his career and doesn’t have the same mileage as most stars his age because he was away from the business for a decade. The idea of him retiring soon will surely disappoint many WWE fans since several other greats have ended their careers over the last few years.

However, of the potential options to lead NXT, Punk is a fascinating choice. Obviously, he does not have experience running a promotion and TV show. But neither did Michaels, and he has done a very good job in the role. Besides that, the future Hall of Famer has done a lot in the wrestling industry and can offer a ton of valuable advice to prospects.

Punk rose from the independent scene to become a top star in WWE despite not having a classic “look.” He has always been a talented mat wrestler, but he is a master at storytelling in the ring. Yet, he is probably best known for his skills on the mic and how valuable that ability is in becoming a star. Furthermore, in his second run in the company, he has shown he also understands the importance of the business side and promoting WWE content.

Punk can impart so much valuable knowledge on many different topics — including how not to act backstage — and he has a strong understanding of what WWE needs and wants in its talent. Furthermore, at 48, he is closer in age to current roster and has a strong understanding of what current fans like and want.

While it is unexpected, “The Cult of Personality” is a strong choice to take over the black-and-gold brand.