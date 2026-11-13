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What’s the recipe for success for the Tampa Bay Lightning when several key players are missing? A Brandon Hagel hot streak is a key ingredient.

Hagel had two goals and an assist Thursday in the Lightning’s 3-1 road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old wing leads the team with 13 goals, sixth in the league. That includes five goals in his past three games and four within about 26 hours. Hagel also scored twice in Wednesday’s 8-3 victory against the host Buffalo Sabres.

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Hagel’s contributions are critical now for the short-handed Lightning. Star Brayden Point (lower-body injury) is on injured reserve and fellow forwards Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde also missed Thursday’s game. Coach Jon Cooper sat Gourde for body maintenance as the forward just returned Sunday after offseason hip surgery. Cirelli (lower body) took an awkward hit late in Wednesday’s game (as did defenseman Erik Cernak, who also missed the Blue Jackets game). Cooper said Cirelli and Cernak were day-to-day.

Hagel has back-to-back multi-goal games for the third time in his career, and consecutive three-point games for the first time in almost a year. Hagel bagged seven points in a two-game span against the Capitals and Flyers on Nov. 22 and 24, 2025.

What Goes Into Hagel’s Hot Streak

Hagel scored a goal in the third period at Nationwide Arena that typifies his current form and his overall game.

He pressured Blue Jackets forward Matthew Knies behind the Columbus net, which led to Nikita Kucherov gaining possession. Kucherov snapped a pass to Jake Guentzel at the top of the right circle and Guentzel passed to Hagel at the goal line. Hagel’s shot from an acute angle beat goalie Jet Greaves to the near post, giving the Lightning a 3-1 lead. Earlier in the third, Hagel had the primary assist on Guentzel’s goal that snapped a 1-1 tie.

Not only has Hagel been helping to drive the offense, but he’s still one of the Lightning’s top penalty killers. He leads Lightning forwards at 2:13 per game short-handed and, in his career, his overall defense has been good enough for him to finish in the top 15 of Selke Award voting twice.

He’s also gritty enough to get into the dirty areas, fight for goals and snag rebounds. His first goal on Thursday, 2:57 into the game, came from a rebound off a shot by Charle-Edouard D’Astous from just inside the blue line. Hagel collected the loose puck, cooly stick-handled it around Greaves’ outstretched stick, and beat the goalie inside the left post.

“Just thought we’d get on the forecheck there,” Hagel said of his second goal. “Kuch made a great play, Guentz made a great play and I was able to find the back of the net. Moving our feet, supporting each other on the forecheck, resulted in some good stuff.”

Hagel can score from almost any angle, as he showed Thursday as well as in the first goal on this highlight reel from last season:

Brandon Hagel’s Future

Amid some salary cap issues for general manager Julien BriseBois — most urgently, Kucherov’s recent trade request — the Lightning has Hagel under contract through the 2031-32 season. Hagel signed an eight-year, $52 million contract on Aug. 22, 2023.

The Lightning acquired him and two draft picks from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 18, 2022. Chicago received Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and two future draft picks, which the Blackhawks used to select Cole Eiserman and Oliver Moore. The Blackhawks since traded all but Moore, who is 21 and in his third NHL season. Unless he becomes a big star, it’s safe to say that the Lightning got the better of that trade.

Hagel had a career-high 36 goals last season and is well beyond that pace now. If the Lightning wins a playoff series this spring and advances for the first time since 2022, you can bet Hagel will be a big reason.