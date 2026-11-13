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If the New York Mets want to add starting pitching and fail to sign Tarik Skubal this offseason, a trio of former top prospects for the Seattle Mariners are allegedly available for a trade right now.

While the Mets have a good, young stud pitcher in Nolan McLean, they don’t have much else in their starting rotation following the 2026 season. That is why they have been shopping around for upgrades in the free agent and trade markets since the MLB offseason officially got underway this month.

The biggest name in free agency is two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. And the Mets are reportedly a favorite to win the sweepstakes. However, the bidding war could reach a line the Mets do not want to cross. Meaning they must have alternative options to the former Detroit Tigers star.

Seattle Mariners offer New York Mets backup options in pitching search

Aug 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock (26) reacts to the final out of the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Well, it seems the Mariners have a few. According to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, Seattle plans to address needs on the roster “by moving at least one of their starting pitchers, with Bryce Miller, Emerson Hancock, and George Kirby the more attainable ones.”

Kirby and Hancock are both former first-round picks, and all three were ranked among the Mariners’ top five prospects in 2022 or 2023. They are also all still in their 20s and have had varying levels of success in MLB. Miller had a 12-8 season with a 2.94 ERA two years ago. Kirby has had 13- and 14-win seasons and made a trip to the All-Star Game in 2023.

Unfortunately for Seattle, all three have had more underwhelming years than good ones. It’s why the club is willing to trade them, but it also means that they can be acquired for a reasonable price. So what could a trade for any of the three cost the Mets?

What could a New York Mets trade for Miller, Hancock, or Kirby cost?

Sep 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller (50) pitches in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Gonzalez reports, “The Mariners want to add another hitter or two, preferably right-handed, and are open to doing so for the left side of their infield or the outfield corners.” Obviously, depending on the value Seattle sees in them, Brett Baty or Mark Vientos could be options since they have hitting upside and can play the left side of the infield and/or in the outfield.

Players like Ronny Mauricio and Ryan Clifford have been well-regarded infield prospects the last few seasons, and in the case of Mauricio, he has gotten time at the big-league level. And an outside-the-box option would be sending Jorge Polanco back to Seattle.

On paper, it seems unlikely, but it isn’t a coincidence that their offense suffered in 2026 after he left in free agency last offseason following a year with 26 homers and 78 RBIs. Maybe they see last season’s injury woes as tough luck and value him more than other teams because he had recent success for the team.

Would the Mets be favorites to make a trade? Probably not. But if the club doesn’t get the players they hoped for, the Mariners pitchers are solid fallback options with upside since they are still young.