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Review: MLB free agency is underway, and we’ve already seen a few small moves this week, with Evan Phillips signing with the Atlanta Braves and fellow reliever Emilio Pagan inking a deal with the Detroit Tigers. Far bigger moves are on the horizon, and if some of the recent MLB rumors are any indication, smaller-market teams could be quite active in the days and weeks to come.

Let’s dive into some of the latest MLB free agency rumors on teams like the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins and some notable players.

Texas Rangers Join Yankees, Phillies in Battle for Japanese Star

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Japanese star Teruaki Sato, who achieved the Triple Crown in Nippon Professional Baseball this past season, is one of the most coveted players in MLB free agency. The success of Munetaka Murakami in Chicago has made MLB teams even more confident in Sato’s bat translating stateside. The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees have largely been viewed as top contenders for Sato, who will be 28 years old on Opening Day, but there’s new competition. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Texas Rangers, who are open to trading Corey Seager and getting off his contract, have firm interest in signing Sato and deploying him at first base and designated hitter next year.

Related: MLB Free Agency Predictions for Top 10 Hitters

Jazz Chisholm Jr Generating Significant Interest, including in AL East

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws to first base in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

A return to the New York Yankees certainly seems out of the question for Jazz Chisholm Jr. However, the second baseman will have plenty of other suitors to choose from and could wind up competing against the Yankees regularly in the years to come. MLB insider Jon Morosi reported that 11 teams have engaged in discussions with Chisholm’s reps, with several clubs expected to turn those into in-person meetings. Chisholm, who turns 29 in February, made the All-Star team and earned a Silver Slugger Award in 2025 before putting up 19 home runs and 41 steals with a .711 OPS this past season. One of the teams interested, per Sportsnet.ca‘s Shi Davidi, is the Toronto Blue Jays, who envision him as a starting second baseman who would push Ernie Clement into a super-utility role.

Detroit Tigers Eyeing Shota Imanaga

Sep 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

In 2026, the Detroit Tigers finished with the fourth-lowest rotation ERA (3.55) in the majors and the 10th-most quality starts. The Tarik Skubal trade, of course, left a void, and it’s pretty evident the Tigers front office is making a front-line starter a priority this winter after already solidifying its bullpen. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported this week that Detroit is showing interest in left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga, whom the Chicago Cubs are expected to lose, along with several other starting pitchers available in MLB free agency.

Related: Predicting Where Top MLB Trade Candidates Land This Offseason

Miami Marlins Expressed Interest in Veteran Starting Pitcher

Sep 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

To no one’s surprise, the Miami Marlins won’t be major players in MLB free agency this winter. That doesn’t mean ownership isn’t willing to spend some money, especially given the expectations for improvement in 2027 that the front office has. Kevin Barral of Fish On First reported that Miami is interested in left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval. The 30-year-old hasn’t reached 80 innings since 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels, missing all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery. In 2026 with the Boston Red Sox, he compiled a 5.12 ERA with a 1.68 WHIP in 70.1 innings, but he could offer rotation depth for a team that is banking on two durability risks (Max Meyer and Eury Perez).

Read More: 2027 MLB Power Rankings, Evaluating All 30 Teams

Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox Among Teams in on Dustin May

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Dustin May bet on himself in MLB free agency last winter, taking a one-year deal ($12.5 million) with the St. Louis Cardinals with the hope he could turn it into a bigger payday after a turnaround season. Mission accomplished. May, who turned 29 in September, put up a solid 4.38 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP across 109 innings with the St. Louis Cardinals. While he struggled in the regular season after being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty did pitch fairly effectively during the postseason. As one of the youngest starters on the market, May has caught the attention of the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Additionally, per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Miami Marlins are also in on him.

Related: MLB Free Agency Predictions for Top 10 Pitchers

Latest on San Francisco Giants’ Approach to MLB Free Agency

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey before the game against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While the San Francisco Giants do have a relatively recent history of taking big swings in MLB free agency, often striking out, it appears that won’t be the approach this winter. Speaking at the GM Meetings, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey made it pretty well known that the club wouldn’t be going after the top-dollar free agents. If signing a free agent costs San Francisco draft capital, don’t expect a pursuit. Instead, per Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are focused on players open to short-term deals. One position that San Francisco could be particularly involved in: the closer market. Keep an eye on the likes of David Bednar, Gregory Soto, Alex Vesia and Jonathan Loaisiga.

San Diego Padres Interested in Freddy Peralta as Potential Backup Plan to Tarik Skubal

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) is pulled from the game while the bases were loaded during the fifth inning during Game 3 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 26, 2026.

Early MLB free agency rumors this past weekend suggested that, under new ownership, the San Diego Padres were a dark horse contender to sign Tarik Skubal. The two-time Cy Young Award winner still seems likeliest to join the New York Mets or re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but San Diego might already have a top backup plan in mind. MLB insider Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports that the Padres have interest in free-agent pitcher Freddy Peralta. Fresh off posting a 2.95 ERA across 21.1 innings in the postseason, Peralta isn’t attached to draft-pick compensation if he’s signed, and the 30-year-old would be much cheaper to sign.

Nick Martinez, Matthew Boyd on Baltimore Orioles’ Radar

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles might not make a splash this winter, but it seems pretty evident the club is in the market for more pitching. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported heading into the weekend that veteran starters Nick Martinez and Matthew Boyd have already drawn interest from the Orioles. Martinez was excellent for the Tampa Bay Rays this past season, compiling a 3.10 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP across 31 starts, and he carried over that success into October (2.81 postseason ERA). Boyd, who is heading into his age-36 season, made the All-Star team in 2025 with the Chicago Cubs but was limited to just 22 starts (126.2 innings) this season because of a left meniscus injury. Durability has been an issue for Boyd late in his career, but he’s been excellent on the mound (3.41 ERA across 346 innings) over the last three seasons when healthy.