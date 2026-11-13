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With the New York Yankees in search of an upgrade at third base, a two-time All-Star in his prime could be had at a reasonable price. But a potential trade comes with a big risk.

Despite winning 93 games while being in the same division as the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees had some obvious weaknesses this season. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. frustrated fans during a down year. Third baseman Ryan McMahon continued to disappoint at the plate after being acquired before the 2025 trade deadline. And homegrown product Austin Wells was an automatic out all season.

Replacing Wells is unlikely this offseason, and either Anthony Volpe or Luis Garcia Jr. is likely to take over at 2B in 2027. However, third base is a position the Yankees are working hard to upgrade after general manager Brian Cashman said it is “without a doubt” a top priority at this week’s GM meeting in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, the free agent market isn’t overflowing with great options. Philadelphia Phillies veteran Alec Bohm is reportedly on the club’s wish list, but according to FanSided’s Robert Murray, “one name that I hear is popular is Phillies free agent Alec Bohm.” So the Yankees might have to engage in an unfavorable bidding war for the one-time All-Star.

Could the New York Yankees make Isaac Paredes trade for a reasonable price?

Sep 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) warms up before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

That is why the trade market could be Cashman’s route to improve the hot corner. Houston Astros star Isaac Paredes would be a great addition for New York this offseason, and according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, he could be acquired at a more reasonable rate than Yankees fans might have thought.

In a new report, the MLB insider noted that the Astros have a roster construction problem and moving either Christian Walker, Paredes, or Jeremy Pena could help fix the problem. However, with all three only having one season left on their deals, sources claim moving them is “really difficult” because teams are having trouble justifying a trade with “uncertainty of how many games — if any — will be played in 2027.”

It is good news for the Yankees if they are willing to take the risk. Paredes is a far better hitter than McMahon — he posted a .262 AVG, .806 OPS, 25 home runs, and 96 RBIs last season — and is a versatile infielder who can play first, second, and third base. If other teams are wary of a trade before a lockout, it could drive down the price and limit the competitors.

However, the possibility of lost games or an entire lost season is a good reason to be hesitant about giving up assets for a player they won’t get a full season out of. Nevertheless, Paredes would be a very good addition to the lineup for next season. If the Astros want to add starting pitching this offseason, the Yankees can offer some solid and affordable options, along with solid prospects in a deal.