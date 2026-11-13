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The 2026 NFL trade deadline is in the rearview mirror and, to the surprise of no one, many of the biggest names that popped up in rumors didn’t get moved. While that’s underwhelming, reporting in the days since seems to be indicating that blockbuster trades could be coming in droves next offseason.

Let’s take an early look at some 2027 NFL offseason trade candidates.

Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Based on his involvement in the Jacksonville Jaguars offense in 2026—fourth in targets (21) and a 43% snap rate—it would have made sense if we saw a Brian Thomas Jr. trade this past week. However, general manager James Gladstone kept the former first-round pick because he still plays a critical role in Liam Coen’s offense, and that’s providing a field stretcher for Trevor Lawrence. With the Jaguars clearly all-in on Super Bowl contention, trading a chess piece like that never made sense. Jacksonville will, however, need to recoup some future draft capital this offseason, and Thomas Jr. still having two years left on his deal could mean another club (the Kansas City Chiefs or Las Vegas Raiders) is willing to give up a third-round pick to acquire him. We’d be stunned if BTJ isn’t on a new team before the 2027 NFL Draft.

Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) exits the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Theoretically, keeping running back Tony Pollard at the NFL trade deadline might have made sense since he’s in a walk-year. From the Tennessee Titans‘ perspective, though, a good running back is necessary to perform a thorough evaluation of Cam Ward. The second-year quarterback is 4-21 with a 60.7% completion rate, a 39.4% success rate and a 79.8 passer rating across 788 attempts in 25 games. Those numbers certainly don’t warrant being labeled the quarterback of the future, but Tennessee wants to give him two full seasons. We suspect that by February, the Titans front office will decide it’s ready to put Ward on the trade block. With the draft capital it’ll have, it can find a new young passer in the 2027 NFL Draft to try and build around while Ward takes the Malik Willis route to career redemption.

Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Considering that safety basically went for a second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, we’re not sure why the Arizona Cardinals didn’t move Budda Baker at the NFL trade deadline. The rebuilding team has Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve, Michael Wilson out for the season, and Carson Beck as the starting quarterback. Suffice it to say, a win probably isn’t happening again in 2026. Baker, who turns 31 in January, is entering a contract year, and we’d imagine the four-time All-Pro safety is ready to join a contender. He’s another name we’d expect to be dealt before the end of April.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts ultimately kept Jonathan Taylor, turning down offers of a second-round pick for the All-Pro running back. It appears the organization decided waiting until the offseason would be the best approach, banking on there being more suitors for the outstanding offensive weapon. Maybe that’s the case, but it certainly feels like wishful thinking, and the offers won’t improve. Taylor, who turns 28 in January, is probably getting shut down before the 2026 NFL season ends. Come the offseason, it’s fair to think that a franchise like the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals or Denver Broncos puts an offer on the table that convinces Indianapolis to let Taylor free while the new Colts general manager starts over from scratch with this roster.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

We can understand why the New York Jets opted against moving running back Breece Hall at the 2026 NFL trade deadline. This team needs some positive momentum after a dismal year in 2025, and Hall, in his first game back from injury, looked good in Week 9. With that said, Hall’s multi-week absence also showcased why Braelon Allen is the future at running back for the Jets. New York can get off Hall’s contract, which is very trade-friendly, and potentially work out a pick-swap that nets them a Day 2 selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. Hall gets to join a playoff contender with a void at running back, while the Jets front office makes this a more cost-effective offense with a starting running back who still has a year left on his rookie deal ($1.32 million cap hit in 2027).

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs after a catch as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ.

NFL teams that inquired about Garrett Wilson this season ahead of the trade deadline were immediately rebuffed and for good reason. Wilson, arguably a top-10 wide receiver right now, is on a good contract, and he’s shown maturity and leadership that make him perfect for a young team. However, there is something interesting to note. ESPN‘s Rich Cimini wrote after the NFL trade deadline that the Jets front office could revisit a Wilson trade this offseason, with the No. 1 receiver recently making it clear that he loves being with New York but is ready to play for a winner. The Jets already have a trio of first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, but they can make it four if they decide to listen to offers from teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. We do think it’s far more likely Hall is traded than Wilson.

Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have climbed back into contention for the NFC South, there’s still the Vita Vea contract situation lingering over this franchise. Vea, who turns 32 in February, carries a $30.6 million cap hit in 2027, and it’s the last year of his deal. It became pretty evident this summer that a long-term deal isn’t happening, so the Buccaneers front office may face a choice. Tampa Bay can keep him next season and then let him walk, receiving a compensatory pick in the 2029 NFL Draft, or it can deal him this offseason for a potential 2027 pick. Considering what the trade market looked like at defensive tackle this season, we lean toward the Buccaneers trading Vea in the spring.

Jordan Mailata, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This one might not be popular among Philadelphia Eagles fans. Just consider, however, that Mailata turns 30 years old in March and the All-Pro left tackle hasn’t played close to that level this season. Moving Mailata would certainly be easier if the Eagles had a long-term plan at right tackle, following Lane Johnson’s retirement, and that uncertainty might be one reason why Howie Roseman doesn’t make a move here. With that said, the options for teams at left tackle in NFL free agency next offseason are frightening and Roseman is more than happy to take advantage of a desperate general manager. A Mailata trade might be unlikely, but it wouldn’t shock us if it happened.