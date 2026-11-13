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Mike Tomlin isn’t the only Super Bowl-winning coach who could be an option if the New York Jets make another head coach change after the 2026 season.

There are a lot of NFL fan bases that have suffered over the last decade. However, the Jets’ incompetence in that time is on a whole other level. After back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship Game in 2009 and 2010, New York has not tasted even one second of playoff football since.

Since 2011, they have had five different head coaches. With the way things are going this year, it sure looks like they will have to begin the search for another in the offseason because Aaron Glenn has been just as bad, if not worse, than his predecessors.

Heading into what is sure to be a fifth straight loss on Sunday, this time against the Buffalo Bills, they own a sad 2-7 record. In Glenn’s season and half as head coach, New York is 5-21. So, they would need to show some unbelievable signs of upside for him to hold on to the role in 2027.

There will surely be some talented coordinators available this offseason. However, the team has gone with unproven coordinators or assistants in their last eight hires, and that hasn’t gone too well. Fans would like a coach with a proven track record of winning in the NFL. That is why they have been linked to the former Pittsburgh Steelers HC this season.

Bruce Arians wants to be an NFL head coach again

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Yet, Tomlin seems to be loving his new television role. Would he really rush to try and fix an organization that has been a mess for close to two decades and has one of the least liked owners in the NFL? Probably not.

However, he may not be the only Super Bowl-winning coach who could be available. In a new interview with Jordan Schultz, former Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed he has “the itch” to return to the sidelines to lead a team after retiring from the league in 2022.

Arians walked away from the game following a 13-4 season in Tampa due to health issues. He tore his Achilles, and the prosthetic shoes he was given to help him recover from it ended up hurting his back. It made standing on the sidelines for hours impossible. Furthermore, he was monitoring an aneurysm on his heart. Clearly, he was not in a place to have such a time-consuming and stressful job.

Why the New York Jets should consider Arians as next head coach

Arians revealed that after having open-heart surgery, he feels far better and has more energy than he has in years. In September, he started to feel a strong urge to return to the game after he admitted he had no interest over the last few years.

Arians has a pretty good resume. In nine seasons as an interim or full-time NFL head coach, he has an 80-48 record. Including five double-digit win seasons, two trips to the NFC Championship, and a Super Bowl win (2020).

The former offensive coordinator would certainly be an intriguing option if Tomlin isn’t a realistic contender for the role in 2027. Especially if they take a quarterback with one of their three first-round picks in April’s NFL Draft.