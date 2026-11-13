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The Baylor Bears coaching search to replace Dave Aranda is underway, with the football program largely just competing with the Florida State Seminoles to be the most coveted job available this season. Following the controversial decision by the NC State Wolfpack to hire alum Philip Rivers as the program’s next football head coach, it appears the Bears are open to taking that same strategy.

According to On3.com‘s Pete Nakos, Baylor is expected to interview its former quarterback Robert Griffin III as part of its head-coaching search after he expressed interest in the vacancy immediately following Dave Aranda’s firing.

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NC State has faced plenty of skepticism, both from national media and around college football, for its decision to hire Rivers as the head coach of the football program next season. One major difference between the two former quarterbacks, however: Rivers has been the coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama since 2021. Griffin, 36 years old, doesn’t have coaching experience anywhere.

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner did help lead the program to one of its best seasons ever, going 10-3 that year with a victory in the Alamo Bowl. However, during that Art Briles era, it’s worth pointing out that Baylor posted consecutive 11-win seasons (2013-14) with quarterback Bryce Petty, and it went 12-2 in 2021 under Aranda with Gerry Bohanon as its starting quarterback. Neither Bohanon nor Petty are popping up in the Bears coaching search.

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Griffin’s NFL career, which only lasted from 2012 to 2020, also doesn’t come close to matching Rivers’ resume, and he doesn’t seem nearly as well-regarded around the league for either his leadership or his offensive prowess and ability to manipulate defenses as Rivers.

Instead, Griffin’s post-playing career has mostly involved him serving as an analyst for a few years on ESPN before being fired by the network in August 2024 as part of cost-cutting moves, prior to joining Fox Sports in 2025 as the network’s No. 2 college football game analyst.

Maybe this is just Baylor doing a favor for a program legend who is still well-liked by the fan base, but even inviting the idea that he could actually be in consideration to replace Aranda immediately brings mockery of the coaching search itself and doubts about whether or not the Bears can land a top candidate. All in all, just the interview itself seems like a baffling decision by Baylor and it comes at a time when there’s been a bit more optimism from the fan base given how the team has performed since Aranda’s firing.