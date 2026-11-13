USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop is one of the best stories in college football. After starring at Karns High School in Knoxville Tennessee, he bet on himself as a preferred walk-on with the hopes of one day playing at Neyland Stadium. The reigning second-team All-SEC selection is now leading his hometown team to its best season in years, all the while contemplating his future.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Texas A&M, the Volunteers running back told On3.com that he could envision foregoing the 2027 NFL Draft and returning to Knoxville for another season to share touches with incoming talent David Gabriel Georges.

“Yes, it would be disgusting, the two of us together. I ain’t going to lie. He’s what people say he is. I’ll tell you that, a man amongst boys.” Tennessee Volunteers RB DeSean Bishop on potentially returning in 2027, playing with David Gabriel Georges

Related: Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch This Week, Including Tennessee Vols Star

Before the NIL era, a running back of Bishop’s caliber would obviously be incentivized to enter the NFL Draft and get paid as soon as possible. Teams are hesitant about investing in running backs whose bodies have already taken a toll carrying the football. Bishop, standing at 5-foot-10 and around 215 pounds, has already handled 452 carries in the last two seasons, and he’s on pace for more than 250 touches this year.

However, despite his success on the field, he’s currently not viewed as one of the top running back prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class. Both ESPN’s Jordan Reid and Mel Kiper Jr. have the Tennessee star listed outside of their top-five players at the position, with Bishop not even making the “Just missed” list at running back for Kiper. Realistically, he might only be a Day 3 pick if he declared right now.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr, the 122nd overall pick (Round 4) in the 2026 NFL Draft, is earing an $885,000 base salary this season and received a $1.12 million signing bonus in his rookie contract. By comparison, Bishop could likely earn more than $1 million in an NIL deal if he returns to Tennessee.

David Gabriel Georges high school stats (2026): 852 rushing yards, 10.0 yards per carry, 15 rushing touchdowns in seven games

Getting Bishop back would mean potentially providing head coach Josh Heupel with a running back committee featuring a likely two-time All-SEC back and arguably the top running back prospect out of high school in the 2027 class. Gabriel-Georges, standing at 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, offers a similar build as Bishop with a skill set that could eventually make him the best ball-carrier the program has had in a decade-plus.

Considering the Volunteers offense will also have either George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon returning as its starting quarterback next season, with a passing game led by tight end DaSaahm Brame and wide receivers Braylon Staley and TK Keys, this offense could return to the levels it reached in previous seasons under Heupel, all the while having a defense close to the level that is carrying it this year.