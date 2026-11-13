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The idea was easy to sell in Chicago. Put Khalil Mack back in a Bears uniform, line him up with Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat, and let opposing quarterbacks worry about the introductions.

Getting the Chargers to participate was considerably harder.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the reunion that attracted weeks of attention never approached the finish line. Los Angeles wanted Mack to stay, and Chicago’s investment in Simmons changed the circumstances on its side.

Rapoport had been watching the possibility closely himself.

“Here’s one I was watching not just today, but over the last couple of weeks is Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears,” he said during a post-deadline appearance on The Insiders.

That makes the explanation especially revealing. This wasn’t simply a reunion fans had imagined because they recognized the name. Rapoport considered it a plausible move, too. But the Chargers’ position remained firm.

“The Chargers never wanted to deal Khalil Mack,” he said. “They never got close to dealing Khalil Mack.”

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For anyone picturing the teams exchanging increasingly serious proposals until a final disagreement killed the deal, that account suggests something much less dramatic. The main obstacle was a team that valued keeping its player. Mack’s appeal to Los Angeles extended beyond the plays he could make himself.

“They wanted him in their locker room. They wanted him to help teach some of the young pass rushers,” Rapoport explained.

That reasoning matched Jim Harbaugh’s public comments before the deadline. Asked about Mack’s future, the Chargers coach offered little encouragement to teams hoping his veteran defender would become available.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team,” Harbaugh said.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A winless record made the Chargers look like an obvious place for contenders to shop. Their assessment of Mack gave them a reason to keep the door closed. Chicago, meanwhile, had already made the move that defined its trade season.

The Bears sent Tennessee their 2027 and 2028 first-round selections and a 2027 fourth-round pick for Simmons and a 2028 fifth-rounder. Ryan Poles addressed the interior of the defensive line with a player he expected to influence the entire unit.

“And then for the Chicago Bears, once they did the Jeffery Simmons deal, that was kind of it,” Rapoport added.

That doesn’t mean Chicago had literally run out of picks or couldn’t have completed another transaction. Nor does it establish a specific offer for Mack. It places the reunion discussion in the context of a substantial commitment the Bears had already made.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a defensive play against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The early returns have given Chicago plenty to appreciate. Simmons recorded a sack in each of his first two appearances, helping the Bears beat Seattle and Tampa Bay. His presence has created opportunities for other rushers and given Dennis Allen more flexibility in how he attacks protections.

Adding Mack would have been enticing. His 36 sacks across four Bears seasons explain the affection, and another experienced pass rusher could have strengthened a team with postseason ambitions.

But affection doesn’t establish availability. Los Angeles’ view of Mack prevented the possibility from becoming the deal Chicago fans wanted. The deadline passed with Mack still a Charger and Simmons standing as the Bears’ major defensive addition. Chicago made no further trade on deadline day.

A future reunion could become a different conversation if Mack reaches free agency and chooses to continue playing. For this season, that conversation is over.

Rapoport’s account provides the missing perspective: there was a recognizable fit, considerable anticipation and a familiar player worth watching. There wasn’t a trade that came close to happening.