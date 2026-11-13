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The New York Mets are reportedly a top contender for superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal. However, fans will have to wait until just before a lockout starts to find out whether their team won the chase.

Even before the season was anywhere close to being over and Skubal was still wearing a Detroit Tigers jersey, the Mets were expected to be a contender for his services in free agency. Well, the last couple of weeks, including this week’s general manager meetings, did nothing to change that expectation. Especially after it was revealed that team officials are set to have a sit-down with the two-time Cy Young Award winner next week.

However, New York is just one of several teams with deep pockets expected to have a conversation with Skubal’s super-agent Scott Boras. That includes the NL West’s Los Angeles Dodgers (his most recent team) and the San Diego Padres. Yet, despite formidable competition, the belief around the game is that the Mets are one of the favorites to sign the ace pitcher.

New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers still considered Tarik Skubal’s top contenders

Aug 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts at the end of the firth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The New York Mets are downplaying their chances of signing Skubal to everyone who’ll listen, but their rivals believe that they could be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ stiffest competition for his services,” USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reports. If it’s a battle between the Mets and Dodgers, that is actually a very good thing for the team from Queens.

FanSided’s Robert Murray revealed this week that the Dodgers would like to sign Skubal to a shorter deal, similar to the four-year, $240 million contract they gave Kyle Tucker a year ago. Well, according to Nightengale, Skubal’s agent Scott Boras has made it clear they have no interest in a short-term deal, and offers must exceed $325 million to be taken seriously as a suitor for the pitcher.

Tarik Skubal decision will likely come after Thanksgiving

So, we have a general idea of the contenders. It needs to be a long-term deal, and the floor of a potential contract. But when could the two-time All-Star make his big decision on where he will be playing in the years ahead?

The USA TODAY MLB insider claims that “There will be a flurry of signings beginning Thanksgiving weekend right up until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1.” Skubal is set to meet with teams next week. Follow-up meetings could also take place. All of it needs to be fit in before the holiday and the current CBA expires. So, chances are Skubal’s decision won’t come until after Thanksgiving and before the lockout starts.