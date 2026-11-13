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The New York Yankees really could use a player like Hunter Goodman behind the plate in 2027, and a new report proves why they have the trade chips to be favorites to complete a deal for the two-time All-Star.

With a couple of weeks left before an expected lockout begins on Dec. 1, the Yankees are shopping on the market for potential upgrades or additions at third base, second base, and in the bullpen. However, it would be great if they could get a better offensive option than Austin Wells.

The former first-round pick has gotten a real shot at being the undisputed starting catcher for years to come. However, he has consistently regressed at the plate since his 2023 debut, and this past season was a low point as he posted a .186/.292/.332/.624 slashline in 122 games. Throughout the 2026 season he was pretty close to an automatic out most nights.

However, a new report on Thursday offered renewed hope that the Yankees could not just upgrade the position, but they could do it with, arguably, the best hitting catcher in the game right now.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, “Rival MLB teams believe the Rockies are more willing to move All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman” than they were before August’s trade deadline. New York was linked to the Colorado Rockies star during the season, but the club obviously held on to the homegrown talent.

New York Yankees have the chips to make a strong Hunter Goodman trade offer

Aug 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) runs after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Getting a player with a career .247 average and .800 OPS who hit 72 homers over the last two season (41 in 2026) would be a coup for the Bronx Bombers. But they certainly would not be the only team interested in Goodman. So, do the Yankees have the pieces to win a trade chase for the 27-year-old? They probably do.

In a seperate report, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal claimed the Rockies have an undeniable need for starting pitching this offseason. The MLB insider also noted the Colorado staff posted an awful 7.20 in the last 50 games of the season.

“If you can get multiple starting pitchers for him, and succeed in that quest, well that’s something maybe you should consider doing,” Rosenthal said.

The Yankees could make a pretty strong offer to address that need because they have a deep and talented pitching staff. Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, Clarke Schmidt, and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil could all be part of a trade package. Plus, top pitching prospects Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange would help bolster an offer.

Furthermore, depending on who the Yankees sign in free agency, rookie Spencer Jones — who could be a home run monster in Colorado — and Luis Garcia Jr. may be additions to a deal to sweeten the pot. It is safe to say the Yankees should be considered a favorite in the trade market for Hunter Goodman.