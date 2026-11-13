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It hasn’t always been pretty, especially offensively, but the Minnesota Vikings enter Week 10 with a 6-2 record, good for a second-place tie in the NFC North. Yet, after losing back-to-back games, the Vikings know they can reach a higher ceiling, because they were in first place for the first seven weeks of the season.

The hope is that trading for Kirk Cousins can resurrect Kevin O’Connell’s previously potent scoring attacks after ranking just 27th in points this season. Yet, considering the four-time Pro Bowl QB has already operated Kevin O’Connell’s offense for two seasons, it shouldn’t take the 38-year-old long to get back in the saddle. Even though he was just acquired Tuesday, Cousins understands the importance of the Vikings’ next matchup, against the division rival Green Bay Packers, who enter the week at 6-3, in fourth place of the division.

As Sunday approaches, it’s time to dive into four bold predictions for this week’s Vikings-Packers game.

Justin Jefferson Goes Off for 180 Yards

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs after making a catch as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

One person who has to be thrilled with Cousins’ return is Justin Jefferson who has seen his targets dwindle since employee No. 8 left town. Yet, Jefferson already has chemistry with Cousins, and the new Vikings QB is playing at an elite level. It may be as easy as riding a bike with Jefferson reuniting with Cousins, which could lead to the best game No. 18 has had since Week 18 of the 2024 season, when he went off for 192 yards and a touchdown.

Kirk Cousins Has Vikings’ First 300-Yard Game of 2026 Season

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have gotten horrid QB play all season long. While Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray had stretches where they took care of the football, they also missed several open receivers. Cousins will be much better reading the field and finding the open man. As a result, we’ll see him become the first Vikings QB to have a 300-yard game all season.

Jauan Jennings Records Season-High 80 Yards and a Touchdown

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (14) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) line up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Now that he has a quarterback who will actually find him when he’s open, Jauan Jennings has a chance to have a breakout game with the Vikings. He hasn’t gone over 34 yards as a Viking yet, but that will change on Sunday as he ends up playing a big role in a Vikings’ victory, making key blocks and going off for a season-high 80 yards and a touchdown. Performances like this are why he joined the Vikings and wanted to stick around when trade opportunities presented themselves.

Vikings Hold Packers to Season-Low 13 Points

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Joshua Metellus (44) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The first time these two teams faced off, things got a bit wacky on both sides. Kyler Murray left the game with a concussion in the first quarter, and Jordan Love went nuclear in the first half before the Vikings put the clamps on him in the second half. This time around, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will get a more consistent performance out of the NFL’s best defense, and with the Vikings’ offense moving the ball better, it could lead to a season-low 13 points for the Packers.