The Rock has carved out a legacy as one of the greatest names in WWE history. He broke into the business as a third-generation star, so it was natural that his family opened the door for him to pursue a career in professional wrestling. With The Final Boss in that same spot now, many often criticize his relatives for the same, especially his cousin and current WWE star of the women’s division, Nia Jax. However, she tried to hide her real identity in the beginning.

In a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, The Irresistible Force revealed that when she first tried out for the Stamford-based promotion, she tried to hide her family legacy. Nia Jax did so to test her own abilities and merit of becoming a WWE superstar. However, she gained the confidence that she had made it on her own when WWE chose to put her in the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble.

“When I first tried out, like, I tried not to let anybody know that I was related to, you know, The Rock and the big Samoan dynasty because I wanted to hopefully get through with my own merits,” she recalled. “But, you know, when I walked out at the men’s Rumble in, I think it was 2019, I was just like, ’Oh, this is huge. This is me. I did this. Like, I got here, and this is incredible.’”

Nia Jax on why she avoided joining The Bloodline

Furthermore, Jax also spoke about not being a part of The Bloodline on television. The former WWE Women’s Champion said that she was better off carving out her own path instead of depending on her family to be a top attraction on television.

“I love what the guys are doing and The Bloodline. Like, how amazing is that?” she said. “But me being able to, like, forge my own path and do my own thing is incredible without always having to be like, ‘Well, I need the guys to help me.’ Like, I get to do it. “I get to add to the women’s division and make sure that I carve out my own legacy instead of having to always be like, ‘Okay, can you help me? I need a little assistance,’ you know?”

Nia Jax has come a long way in her career and is currently aligned with Lash Legend as a unit on SmackDown. So, it will be interesting to see what comes next for her in the TKO-led company.