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Now that the NFL trade deadline has passed, the best way for teams to improve their team, aside from players returning from injury, is dipping into the free agency pool. That’s where players like Tyreek Hill, who is still recovering from last year’s ACL tear, are still waiting for an opportunity. Yet, another player who wants to return to action is Brandon Aiyuk, who’s now finally expected to be released from the San Francisco 49ers after nearly a year of trying to jump ship.

Of course there are a lot of risks associated with gambling on a player who, over the offseason, appeared to be nowhere near the state of mind to play in an NFL game. Not to mention, he hasn’t seen the field since playing seven games in 2024. Still, as a 28-year-old former Second-Team All-Pro, there’s sure to be a lot of interest in signing Aiyuk, likely to the practice squad the moment he becomes available. But which teams could be in position to actually add Aiyuk to the practice squad?

Indianapolis Colts

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After trading Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, suddenly Daniel Jones’ already thin receiving corps is looking even more dire. The Indianapolis Colts will give their roster holdovers a chance to show that they’re capable of being long-term pieces, especially seventh-round rookie Deion Burks. But the truth is, none of the Colts’ current receivers may still be there when the 2027 season kicks off. That gives Aiyuk a chance to emerge as a No. 1 option again, even if it wouldn’t happen overnight.

Arizona Cardinals

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Not only did the Arizona Cardinals trade Marvin Harrison Jr. a few weeks ago, they also lost Michael Wilson to a season-ending injury. There’s not much left for third-round rookie Carson Beck to work with, and if they want to fairly evaluate his abilities as a QB, more weapons are needed. Plus, in Arizona Aiyuk would have a chance at facing the 49ers again, which could be on his agenda after an awkward dismissal.

New York Giants

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may still be looking to boost their receiving corps as they continue their playoff push. Malik Nabers is proving dominant. Third-round rookie Malachi Fields will keep getting opportunities, but he’s a rookie and may not be dependable when big moments arrive. Coach John Harbaugh may be willing to look past whatever set Aiyuk back in the past, knowing that there’s an elite football player in there, somewhere.

Washington Commanders

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

If there’s one team that makes the most sense, it’s the Washington Commanders. That’s where Aiyuk would get to reunite with his college QB Jayden Daniels, who could surely vouch for his character. The Commanders need more help at the receiver position, and they’d obviously be buying low on a player who could return to star status in D.C.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of many teams who expressed interest in upgrading their receiving corps ahead of the trade deadline, but failed to act. Who knows whether the price was too high or if they were overly confident in the returns of Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman. Yet, one can’t deny that Aiyuk would be one of the most talented receivers the Steelers have.

Green Bay Packers

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

With Jordan Love performing like an MVP candidate, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are showing why they were first-round picks. Yet, with Jayden Reed’s injury, the Packers could still use a third receiver. Having a chance to play with a thriving Love could appeal to Aiyuk, knowing he has a chance to get opportunities in a pass-first offense. Yet, he has less of a chance of becoming a long-term fixture in Green Bay.

Los Angeles Rams

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While they may not be without both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams for much longer, the Los Angeles Rams are currently very thin at the receiver position. But Matthew Stafford needs someone to throw to, and Aiyuk could be a great fit in Los Angeles. Not only would he have a chance at getting revenge on the 49ers, there’s a chance he becomes a key part of the Rams’ core, earning the opportunity to re-sign with them for 2027 too.

Seattle Seahawks

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks were also poking around the receiver market ahead of the trade deadline for the second year in a row. Last year their moves netted Rashid Shaheed, but he hasn’t been able to click with a struggling Sam Darnold in Seattle. Even though they didn’t trade for a receiver this time around, the Seahawks could still find their third receiver without having to part with any draft compensation.