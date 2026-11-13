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The Minnesota Timberwolves were burying the Dallas Mavericks, and LaMelo Ball wanted his teammates to imagine an entirely different game.

During a third-quarter timeout with Minnesota holding a commanding lead, Ball delivered a simple message: “We’re down.”

Jonathan Kuminga recalled the moment afterward. Ball confirmed it when reporters asked. With the Wolves cruising toward a 133–94 victory Thursday at Target Center, their point guard was trying to keep everyone from treating the remaining possessions as optional.

Nov 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) smiles as he answers questions following the win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

“Just never getting comfortable,” Ball said after the game. “Always just building habits, good habits, just trying to win and just do the right stuff.”

The scoreboard offered plenty of reasons to relax. Minnesota had ripped through Dallas with a 32–7 run spanning the second and third quarters. What had been a competitive game became a showcase of transition offense, confident shooting and defensive pressure.

Ball finished with 22 points, nine assists and two steals in just 25 minutes. He made six of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Bones Hyland supplied another 24 points and eight assists off the bench. Yet Ball’s timeout message captured something valuable about a team still learning how to play together.

“You know how it goes when you up 30,” he explained. “Usually everybody takes their foot off the gas.”

He included the fans and officials in that observation, describing how the entire atmosphere can soften when the result appears settled. His response was to keep pushing.

For Minnesota, there is a practical reason to take those possessions seriously. Anthony Edwards remains sidelined following knee surgery, and this group is developing habits it will need when opponents provide considerably less breathing room.

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A comfortable lead gives the Wolves an opportunity to repeat the decisions that created it: moving the ball, maintaining defensive attention and running before the opposing defense can organize. Letting those details slip would waste useful minutes together.

Kuminga’s account showed that Ball’s message reached the players around him. He described his teammate telling the group to approach the game as though it had just started and to keep going.

That matters because leadership becomes useful when teammates respond to it. Ball was asking a group already enjoying an excellent night to maintain its concentration, and Minnesota finished with its fifth consecutive victory to improve to 9–3.

Hyland offered another perspective on how Ball gets those messages across.

“It starts with his personality,” Hyland said. “I think that engages the locker room first. And then he just speaks up on everything that we need.”

Hyland also described encouraging both Ball and Ayo Dosunmu to lead the team on the floor. With Edwards unavailable, those conversations carry added weight. Minnesota needs its guards to organize possessions and recognize when the group’s attention is starting to drift.

Nov 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard LaMelo Ball (1) enjoy a moment after a break from action with the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Ball’s communication extends to individual relationships, too. Asked about a sideline conversation with Rudy Gobert, he explained that the connection between a point guard and center requires regular discussion. They compare what each is seeing and work toward a shared understanding.

“Ask what he see,” Ball said. “I let him know what I see and try to put our minds together.”

Those exchanges are particularly relevant for a pairing still developing its timing. Every conversation offers another chance to clarify a passing window, a screen or the way a defense is reacting.

Ball believes the wider group is making similar progress. He said playing together each night is helping everyone understand their responsibilities and anticipate what comes next. Thursday provided an emphatic example. Six Timberwolves scored in double figures, Dallas struggled to generate consistent offense, and Minnesota created enough separation to empty its bench.

Ball still found something to demand from his teammates while the game was comfortably in hand. Keeping that expectation alive gives the Wolves a standard they can carry into their next close game.