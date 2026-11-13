IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens News

The Canadiens managed to establish a 5-0 lead versus the Boston Bruins, resulting in a 5-2 win. Montreal received important contributions from Josh Anderson, Phillip Danault, Cole Caufield, Jake Evans, and Kirby Dach, as well as netminder Jacob Fowler. [Canadiens Highlights: Statement Victory In Goal-Heavy Game]

Gleb Pugachyov is off to a relatively slow start to the season, but he’s clearly found his rhythm in recent games, both offensively and physically. The 18-year-old enjoyed a Gordie Howe hat trick in the MHL on Thursday. [Canadiens Mythbusters: Slafkovsky’s Slow Start – Confirmed Or Busted?]

Veteran Chris Kreider has been a solid addition to the lineup, but there’s a decent chance he’s going to miss time, as he took awkward contact to his knee in the third period versus the Bruins.

Mike Matheson made his return to the lineup, after missing a couple of weeks of action with an upper-body injury. [Canadiens Preview: Matheson Returns]

Up next for the Canadiens is a meeting with the always excellent Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Interestingly, two of their superstars were forced to leave the game on Thursday.

Just for fun, here’s another angle of the Pugachyov beat down.

ICYMI: Even Juraj Slafkovsky admitted he’s having a harder time this season, as evidenced by his two goals in 18 games. With that in mind, we took a factual look at his overall results this season, to isolate where things went wrong. At 5v5, things are essentially fine, but the powerplay is a completely different situation. [Canadiens Mythbusters: Slafkovsky’s Slow Start – Confirmed Or Busted?]

ICYMI: Cole Caufield has rightfully been given the nickname Mr. Saturday Night, but he does much more than score on the biggest stage of the week. His elite impact includes crucial goals in almost every important situation. [Cole Caufield Is More Than Mr. Saturday Night: He’s Mr. Clutch]

Sportsnaut Network

For the first time since 2014 and 2015, it’s been two years since the New York Rangers had someone associated with the organization inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Who will be next?[New York Rangers]

Former NHL defenceman Erik Johnson criticized players who ask out of long-term contracts in a television segment Thursday. Johnson, who played 1,023 NHL games and won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, was asked about Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings. He didn’t mention the New Jersey Devils or Connor Hellebuyck, but what he described is how Hellebuyck ended up in New Jersey.[New Jersey Devils]

The New Jersey Devils were without former Hab Johnathan Kovacevic and Brett Pesce against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, and head coach Sheldon Keefe said Kovacevic’s injury is not a day-to-day situation. [New Jersey Devils]