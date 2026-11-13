The in-form FINAL FURLONG PODCAST gang are back as normal this week with their thoughts and analysis for the live ITV Racing on Saturday 14th November, 2026 from Cheltenham and Windsor.

As always, the popular Emmet Kennedy is in the hot-seat to take the team through the main races from both National Hunt jumping cards.

With seven contests in total on the horse racing ‘free-to-air’ channel.

This week Kennedy is joined by horse racing tipsters Jaime Wrenn and Andy Newton, who have been in flying form.

Plus former jockey George Gorman – who has made the final line-up in for the RacingTV Tipstar challenge.

Cheltenham and Windsor Covered on The Final Furlong Podcast

At Cheltenham it’s day two of their November Meeting on Saturday with the Paddy Power Gold Cup the highlight at 2:20pm.

A race former champion trainer Paul Nicholls has won four times and has a leading chance with Quebecois.

While top Irish owner JP McManus is yet to win the race but has the expected favourite in Meetmebythesea with Harry Cobden riding.

You can listen to their top-class insights and get their Saturday 14th November horse racing tips for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Or watch on YOU TUBE below.

Plus see which Cheltenham and Windsor races the Final Furlong Podcast team are covering below.

The Final Furlong Podcast: ITV Racing Betting Guide from Cheltenham and Windsor – Saturday 14th November, 2026

What Races Are Previewed On The Final Furlong Podcast This Week (Saturday 14th November, 2026)?

You can see below the full list of races the Final Furlong Podcast are previewing this week from Cheltenham and Windsor (Saturday 14th November 2026).

This includes in-depth analysis on each race. Including key trends and stats from the panel to help put history on your side.

Plus, of course, their NAP best bets and main picks for the all the best UK weekend featured races.

Also see the Final Furlong’s Willie Mullins stable tour here.

ITV Racing at Cheltenham and Windsor – Saturday 14th November, 2026

13:10 Cheltenham – Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) – 2m½f

13:25 Windsor – Challenger Stayers’ Hurdle Series Qualifier Handicap Hurdle – 3m

13:45 Cheltenham – Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase (Grade 2) – 2m

14:20 Cheltenham – Gold Cup Handicap Chase – 2m4f

14:55 Cheltenham – Handicap Hurdle – 3m

15:10 Windsor – Berkshire Winter Million £40 For 3 Days Handicap Hurdle – 2m

15:30 Cheltenham – Intermediate Handicap Hurdle – 2m5f

Note: Times shown are UK and Irish time

About The Final Furlong Podcast 🎧

Join talkSPORT’s Emmet Kennedy and a first-class team of jockeys, professional punters and racing insiders.

Including Andy Newton, Jaime Wrenn, Adam Mills, Peter Michael and George Gorman.

Covering the biggest meetings in the racing calendar, from Royal Ascot to the Cheltenham Festival, the team brings you expert form analysis, entertaining discussion and exclusive insight. Plus top-class racing knowledge to help give you the edge.