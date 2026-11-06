Canadiens Highlights: Suzuki Immediately Shines In Return To Play

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Montreal Canadiens hosted the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, looking to erase the awful taste left in their mouth following the shambolic collapse in the previous match-up versus the Jets.

It wasn’t pretty, but that doesn’t matter in the long run, as the Canadiens emerged with a well-deserved 5-4 overtime win.

Nick Suzuki scored three points upon his return to play, but it was his linemate, Cole Caufield, who called game in overtime.

Let’s dive into the highlights!

Welcome Back, Kotter

Fresh off one of the most embarrassing losses in team history, the Canadiens started Thursday night’s game with the intensity of the frozen bag of carrots that you bought when you convinced yourself you were going to start eating healthier. You know the one, it occupies the furthest possible space in the freezer.

It was disappointing to say the least, especially since the Mammoth scored twice on three shots to open the game. Jakub Dobes struggled, as did many of his defencemen, including Adam Engstrom.

The good news is the Canadiens finally settled down, and managed to shift the momentum, thanks to an excellent play by Juraj Slafkovsky, as well as a perfect finish by Suzuki, who did not waste any time reminding everyone of his value to the organization.

Prior to the goal, Suzuki absorbed as massive hit to produce a breakaway scoring chance for Lane Hutson, another perfect example of what he brings to the table on a nightly basis for the Canadiens.

Sheldon Souray-esque

Those of you who have followed my Canadiens coverage for the better part of the last decade know I’m a sucker for all things old-school hockey.

I love double pad stacks, even if they’re far from the most efficient save at a goaltender’s disposition. It’s all about theatrics, and few things entertain more than a desperate goalie. I also live for hip checks, with an affinity for the modified butt-check that Rob Blake used to obliterate his opponents.

In that vein, seeing a hard-hitting defenceman blast a heavy shot from the point definitely checks a few nostalgia boxes, especially since the league has recently moved towards a more mobile breed of blueliners. Don’t get me wrong, watching Lane Hutson skate his opponents into the ground is highly entertaining, but I also miss seeing Sheldon Souray blast shot after shot on the powerplay. It wasn’t an innovative strategy, but it certainly worked.

All this to say, Arber Xhekaj scored an old-school defenceman goal on Thursday night, an absolutely cannonading shot from the point that gave Sebastian Cossa no chance to make a save.

Seeing as the Habs struggle to score on the powerplay, perhaps giving Xhekaj a chance to channel his inner-Souray may be in order.

Fight Night

Just a few moments later, Xhekaj engaged in another spirited fight, this time around facing Liam O’Brien. There’s no denying anything related to Xhekaj is highly entertaining, another throwback to a different hockey era.

Cooll(e)y Scoring Goals

Any time Logan Cooley comes to town, there will inevitably be comparisons to Slafkovsky, who was picked in the same draft class. They’re different players, but it’s fair to suggest Cooley’s offensive impact is more noticeable.

It’s particularly noticeable this season, as Slafkovsky, for the most part, has looked off in his pass receptions, offensive awareness, and overall speed of execution.

He played a much more engaged game on Thursday night, and Suzuki’s presence clearly stabilized the top line, but Slafkovsky stuck in Cooley’s shadow, as the Mammoth star enjoyed a three-goal effort, with his hat trick secured midway through the second period.

Key Response

While the Canadiens generally controlled the flow of the game, they were under a lot of pressure to secure a win, especially since the shambolic third period versus the Jets was still fresh in everyone’s memory.

It was an unlikely candidate, Kirby Dach, who would end up tying the game for the Canadiens. He wasn’t originally slated to take part in the powerplay, but a penalty to Caufield led to the promotion.

Regardless, it was crucial offence from a player who needs to provide more a lot more offensive consistency going forward.

Remember Wooden Sticks?

The Mammoth scored three powerplay goals, though they did not do so without the advantage provided by several Canadiens sticks shattering easier than a crystal glass landing on a bed of iron spikes.

We can’t blame the situation solely on the sticks, but at some point, the Canadiens may want to address the issue. Sticks in Montreal break at the drop of a hat. Literally, they will shatter in seventeen pieces if they’re lightly brushed by an average sized hat.

Jokes aside, the broken sticks are hurting the team, leading to unfortunate scenarios, including the Mammoth’s fourth goal of the game on Thursday, which gave them one-goal lead late in the third period.

And if I’m being perfectly honest, I hate that we lost one of the best sayings in hockey: “Laying the lumber.”

Also, get off my lawn!

Important Contribution

Overall, Engstrom has played quite well for the Canadiens in his role as a third-pairing defenceman. However, he’s not immune to mistakes, as evidenced by the first Mammoth goal of the game

In that vein, his lack of offence since making the NHL cannot be overlooked. Eventually, you have to find the back of the net.

Engstrom did just that versus the Mammoth, scoring the type of goal that was a common feature in his time with the Laval Rocket in the AHL. He quickly ditched his coverage, before finding a better shooting lane. Full marks to Dach and company for the chaos in front of Cossa, which obviously improved Engstrom’s scoring chances.

The late goal also meant the Canadiens secured at least one point for the ninth game in a row. The last game in which they failed to add to their standings tally was on October 14, versus the Washington Capitals.

Extra Time

If you had to pick one person to be the hero, it would likely be Suzuki or Caufield. It was the latter who was the last player to touch the puck on Thursday night, scoring a fantastic goal thanks to a perfect fake, and a very accurate shot.

The Montreal Canadiens will be back in action on Saturday, facing the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm ET.

All Montreal Canadiens statistics are 5v5 unless otherwise noted, via Natural Stat Trick.