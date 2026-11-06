Top Ranked Florida Football Team Banned From Playoffs After Appeal Denied

MCC Chiefs/X

The Florida High School Athletic Association rejected Carol City’s appeal Sunday, Nov. 1, upholding a postseason ban stemming from a postgame fight with Grayson (Georgia) earlier this season.

The ruling leaves the Chiefs ineligible for both the inaugural Open Division and the Class 2A championship bracket. Carol City cannot simply fall back into its classification as an alternative to the Open Division.

The decision comes days before the FHSAA announces its playoff brackets Friday, Nov. 6.

Miami Carol City Cannot Compete For Either Championship

The sanctions followed a postgame confrontation with Grayson on Oct. 2. Carol City lost the game 10-9, and the situation escalated into a fight during the handshake line involving players from both teams.

After reviewing video evidence and a report submitted by Carol City, the FHSAA determined that 15 Chiefs players violated its sportsmanship standards.

According to USA Today, four players received Level 3 suspensions and were ruled ineligible through Dec. 13. Nine players received Level 2 suspensions and were ordered to miss five varsity football games, while two players received Level 1 suspensions and were suspended for one contest.

The program was also placed on restrictive probation, barred from postseason competition during the 2026-27 school year and fined $1,500. The FHSAA additionally ordered Carol City to host an Athletic Department Compliance Workshop.

The postseason restriction applies to the entire playoff system, not just the Open Division. Under Florida’s new format, eligible teams outside the eight-team Open Division field can still compete in their assigned classification. Carol City has no such option.

Carol City’s Exclusion Impacts The Open Division Bubble

Carol City was among the state’s top-ranked programs and projected to qualify for the inaugural eight-team Open Division field.

According to the Oct. 31 MaxPreps update cited in the supplied reporting, the Chiefs carried a 90.67 rating. Excluding independent IMG Academy, that would have placed them sixth among the teams in contention for the Open Division.

Their exclusion has implications for the teams near the playoff cutoff.

Miami Central currently holds the final projected spot, with an 87.50 rating — just 0.12 points ahead of first-out Carrollwood Day at 87.38. If Carol City had been reinstated, the projected field would have shifted, pushing Raines to seventh, Venice to eighth and Miami Central outside the eight-team group.

The Chiefs closed their regular-season schedule with a 27-10 victory over Miami Central. That result remains part of Miami Central’s record, but it does not give Carol City a way around the postseason restriction.

The projected field is not official, and the ratings could still change before the FHSAA releases its brackets.

Chiefs Faced Additional FHSAA Sanctions

The playoff ban was not the first disciplinary issue involving Carol City during the 2026 season.

The FHSAA previously ruled senior four-star cornerback Jailen Hill ineligible through August 2027 after determining he participated with the program before officially enrolling. The association also cited concerns about verifying his academic eligibility and his living arrangement with a representative of the school’s athletic interests.

Carol City was assessed additional monetary penalties totaling $3,700 and forced to forfeit wins over West Boca Raton in a preseason game and Daytona Mainland during the regular season. The program was also placed on administrative probation for one calendar year, ending Sept. 1, 2027.

The Chiefs will now watch the postseason from home while the remaining contenders wait for the final rankings.

The FHSAA is scheduled to reveal its football playoff brackets at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. The Open Division will feature the eight highest-ranked eligible teams, divided into two four-team pools, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the semifinals.

For Carol City, however, the decision is final. Its postseason ban prevents the Chiefs from pursuing either an Open Division or Class 2A championship.