Winless Alabama Football Team Makes Playoffs, Forfeits First-Round Game

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A winless high school football team made the playoffs in Alabama. Now, its season is over without playing a postseason game.

St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Huntsville, Alabama, has forfeited its scheduled first-round playoff matchup against Briarwood Christian after injuries left the Falcons with too few available players to safely take the field.

The Falcons finished the regular season 0-10 and were scheduled to face unbeaten Briarwood on Friday. Instead, the school announced that it would not play, citing the health and safety of its student-athletes.

According to AL.com, St. John Paul II entered its regular-season finale against Danville with just 22 players. After additional injuries, the Falcons expected to have only 16 available for the playoff game.

“While this is an incredibly unfortunate situation that is entirely out of our control, the safety of our student-athletes must always come first,” the school said in a statement, according to AL.com. “We deeply wish we could take the field this Friday, but we cannot compromise the health and safety of our young men.”

The school also apologized to Briarwood’s players, coaches and fans for the disruption to the postseason schedule.

Briarwood Christian Advances After St. John Paul II Forfeits

Briarwood Christian, which finished the regular season 10-0, advances to the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Double-A playoffs.

The Lions already had beaten St. John Paul II 56-7 on Oct. 1. They will now face the winner of the matchup between Randolph and John Carroll on Nov. 13.

Briarwood coach Matthew Forester told AL.com he understood the decision but was disappointed his players would lose an opportunity to compete.

“As a guy who thinks high school football can be a foundational thing in a kid’s life, I hate to lose any opportunity where a young man doesn’t get to play the game,” Forester told AL.com. “It’s sad from that standpoint because playing on Friday night with your friends is a great thing.”

Forester added that he respected St. John Paul II’s decision and held no ill will toward the program.

St. John Paul II’s Difficult Season Ends Without a Playoff Game

The forfeiture closes a difficult season for the Falcons, who were outscored 440-84 during the regular season, according to AL.com.

The program also entered the year with a coaching change. As reported by On3, head coach Kevin Creehan stepped down during the week of the team’s season opener. Assistants James Poldiak and Justin Lewis were subsequently appointed co-interim head coaches by athletic director Tim Miller.

Creehan had led the Falcons to a 4-6 record in 2025 after going 1-9 in his first season in 2024.

St. John Paul II’s playoff qualification was unusual in itself. The Falcons became the first winless team to reach the Alabama Double-A postseason since Gaylesville lost 59-0 to Courtland in 1990, according to AL.com.

This season marked the first year of separate public and private school postseason competition in the AHSAA’s playoff format. All 16 teams in Double-A qualified for the postseason.

St. John Paul II became the first team in that division to see its playoff run end without taking the field.

The school made its decision with player safety as the priority. For a program that went through a winless season, the opportunity to play another Friday night game was there. But with its roster depleted by injuries, the Falcons determined the risk was not worth taking.