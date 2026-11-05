Seattle Kraken off to Hot Start Despite Penalty-Kill Woes

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Kraken are off to a franchise-best 9-5-1 through 15 games. Chandler Stephenson, Berkly Catton, and Kaapo Kakko lead the offense with 12 points each. Despite early success, there is one stat that stands out: the penalty kill.

Seattle is a top-15 team and sits third in the Pacific Division. However, Seattle successfully kills penalties only 65% of the time. That is the third-worst PK in the NHL and seven percentage points worse than the 2025-26 season. The Kraken ranked 31st in PK percentage (72.2%) at the end of last year.

Last November was a low point for the Kraken penalty kill. Seattle’s PK was ranked 31st at 70%. The Kraken ended the season as the sixth-least penalized team in the NHL, but are currently 19th in penalties.

Staying out of the box will only do so much to improve the Kraken’s shorthanded performance. Building up the penalty killing units is the best way for Seattle to improve special teams and remain a top team in the league.

Kraken Suffer Injury to Top Penalty Killer

Jan 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) is pictured during a game against the New York Islanders at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Once again, the Kraken are dealing with injuries. Franchise-leading scorer Jared McCann (291 points) and a top penalty killer, Ryan Lindgren are listed on the injury report. Lindgren went down in the Oct. 6 game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He was expected to be out for four to six weeks.

Seattle signed Lindgren in the 2025 offseason to bolster the defense, especially on the PK. In his first full season with the Kraken, only Adam Larsson tallied more time on ice than Lindgren’s 192:16, per NHL.com. His 44.1% shorthanded time on ice percentage is third-best for Seattle, despite playing in only four of the Kraken’s 15 games to date. Forwards Ben Meyers and Ryan Winterton have filled in while Lindgren is sidelined.

The good news is that Lindgren is on track to return soon. On Wednesday, head coach Lane Lambert gave a status update. “We saw him out today with the team in a non-contact jersey,” Lambert said after the team’s morning skate.

“I don’t know the exact time frame on when we’ll see him out of that jersey, but certainly it’s a positive sign,” he added.

Lindgren’s progress is promising, and so too is the Kraken’s latest acquisition, Matthew Wood. The 2023 Predators draft pick came to Seattle in the trade that sent Shane Wright to Nashville.

Matthew Wood studied the Penalty Kill in Nashville

Nov 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Matthew Wood (71) skates against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Predators beat writer Ann Kimmel was very impressed Wood opted to sit in on PK unit meetings his rookie year, despite not being a penalty killer.

“One of my favorite things about Matthew Wood, talking about a student of the game: last season, he sat in on all of the penalty kill meetings. He does not play the penalty kill, but he just wanted to learn more about penalty killing,” Kimmel told me on the 206 Sports Collective podcast.

“This season, he got time on the penalty kill. So this is somebody where if there is an opportunity, he will do all of the things to meet that expectation,” she added.

The 6-foot-4 forward spent 9:44 on the PK in 14 games with Nashville, fifth-most for the Predators.

“My rookie season I’m tryna get more ice time and also try to see what the penalty kill’s doing in terms of the power play side of things,” Wood said after his first Kraken practice Tuesday. “Anything that the coaches want me to do is something I’m gonna work on,” he added.

Wood did not serve on the penalty kill in his Kraken debut, but recorded nearly two minutes of time on the power play. The new addition joined second-line forwards Kakko, Catton, and Mackie Samoskevich, as well as defender Brandon Montour on the second power-play unit.

When Lindgren returns, he will bolster the Kraken penalty kill. The next test for Seattle’s PK units is the New York Rangers, who enter Saturday afternoon’s game with an 18.6% power play (22nd).