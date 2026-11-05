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Minnesota Vikings Rumors: ESPN Connects Dots to 23-Year-Old Trade Target
By Andrew Buller-Russ,6 days ago
Most would agree that with the Minnesota Vikings approaching NFL Week 9 in first place of the NFC North with a 6-1 record that first-year general manager Nolan Teasley needs to do something to improve the roster. The idea is to take advantage of the NFL’s best defense while trying to find a deal that can wake up an offense that ranks just 27th in scoring this season.
But what type of trade can the Vikings find? Of course there are opportunities to chase star talents, but what if the cost is just too rich for the Vikings’ liking? In turn, a cap-strapped team could turn to a lower-cost trade target instead.
Related: 4 Trades Minnesota Vikings Must Consider Before Nov. 10
Jackson Powers-Johnson Named as Low-Cost Minnesota Vikings Trade Target
While Vikings fans are fixated on how the team can upgrade at quarterback or get better production out of Kyler Murray by supplying him with a superstar rusher like Jonathan Taylor, others are reading the tea leaves of a recent roster transaction that said goodbye to guard Trevor Keegan. In turn, could the Vikings be nearing a trade for a versatile guard who could either replace or push Joe Huber, who’s taken over at left guard since Donovan Jackson’s season-ending injury?
On Thursday, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlined a “bargain target” for the Vikings ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. Barnwell’s suggestion? Call the Las Vegas Raiders about 23-year-old offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who’s fallen out of favor, being benched earlier this season. Powers-Johnson was the 44th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has started 25 of 30 games with the Raiders.
While Powers-Johnson could be a solid buy-low candidate for the Vikings ahead of the deadline, Huber has been playing well at left guard thus far. Though, now that the team saw Keegan sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Vikings’ depth at guard is even more uncertain. Another injury could decimate the offensive line.
Powers-Johnson would at least provide an insurance policy at guard and possibly even center, not just for this year, but possibly next as well. Plus, since he’s still so young, perhaps a change of scenery could still help the former second-round pick live up to his full potential.
Related: Minnesota Vikings Urged to Pay Ridiculous Price in Trade for Pro Bowl Quarterback